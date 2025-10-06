LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Living Nostradamus' Issues Chilling Warning, Reveals What Trump Plans For US Military

Athos Salomé, a 39-year-old from Brazil who claims to have predicted the COVID-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and Microsoft’s global outage.

Representational image (Image source: Instagram/@Athos Salome)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 6, 2025 18:22:57 IST

A self-proclaimed psychic known as the “Living Nostradamus” has issued a new warning about a major global power shift following what he called an “unprecedented” military meeting in the United States this week.

Athos Salomé, a 39-year-old from Brazil who claims to have predicted the COVID-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and Microsoft’s global outage, told the Daily Mail US that the recent gathering of senior US generals at Quantico, Virginia, was a sign of an “imminent crisis or strategic urgency.”

The gathering, led by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, reportedly brought together around 800 top military officers. US President Donald Trump was also in attendance. Salomé described this move as a “symbolic show of absolute power over the Pentagon.”

Salomé suggested that the meeting was “not a routine event but a test of loyalty.” He warned that “those who resist may fall,” predicting a “mass purge” within the Pentagon through forced retirements, silent dismissals, and strategic replacements.

According to him, this shift could push the US toward a “continental fortress” strategy, where the country might prioritise homeland defense and Western Hemisphere operations over global interventions in regions like the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

During the gathering, Hegseth reportedly told the generals to “prepare for war.” Taking aim at diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, he announced a return to tougher military standards, saying there would be “no more DEI, dudes in dresses, or gender delusion.”

Hegseth emphasised that the military must again become “scary, tough, and disciplined.” He added that physical requirements should be gender-neutral, saying, “If women can make it, excellent. If they cannot, then so be it, and weak men won’t qualify either.”

