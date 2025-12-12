Caught On Camera: Putin Winks At Journalist After Erdogan Meeting, Video Goes Viral A Day After Pakistan Army Spokesperson Winked At Female Journalist

In an international summit in Turkmenistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin attracted attention with his wink at a journalist after he finished his negotiations with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Putin’s Wink Steals Spotlight

A video shared by RT India of the jocular act is now going viral in the world of social media.

Putin and Erdogan were attending the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the declaration of neutrality of the former Soviet nation.

The occasion saw the invitation of leaders of Russia, Turkey, Iran and Pakistan.

❗️Vladimir Putin coyly winks at journalist after talks with Turkish President Erdogan Good sign? pic.twitter.com/DNWYuoE8AR — RT (@RT_com) December 12, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif’s Gate-Crash

It is reported that the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, barged in the Putin-Erdogan meeting after being made to wait 40 minutes to meet Putin.

Then, exhausted Shehbaz had departed and participated in the meeting that was still going on between Putin and Erdogan. An hour later, he was caught leaving the venue by himself in ten minutes.

A few moments later, as Putin walked out, he gave a journalist a signal with his eyes.

About International Peace and Trust Forum

International Peace and Trust Forum is a global conference in which the leaders of the world, ministers, representatives of UN agencies and organisations aimed at worldwide peace are united to talk about the possibilities to reduce the tensions and encourage the development of dialogues between countries.

This forum was conducted under the International Year of Peace and Trust 2025 of the UN.

The development was a milestone to Turkmenistan, the nation possessing the fourth biggest natural gas deposits in the world. In 1995, when Saparmurat Niyazov, the first president of this country, rejected both the West and the Russian influence, Turkmenistan officially proclaimed itself neutral.

