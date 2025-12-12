LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Caught On Camera: Putin Winks At Journalist After Erdogan Meeting, Video Goes Viral A Day After Pakistan Army Spokesperson Winked At Female Journalist

Caught On Camera: Putin Winks At Journalist After Erdogan Meeting, Video Goes Viral A Day After Pakistan Army Spokesperson Winked At Female Journalist

A viral video from the International Peace and Trust Forum in Turkmenistan shows Russian President Vladimir Putin winking at a journalist moments after concluding talks with Turkish President Erdogan. The incident came amid reports that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif gate-crashed their meeting after waiting 40 minutes.

Putin’s Subtle Wink At Reporter (PHOTO: X)
Putin’s Subtle Wink At Reporter (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 12, 2025 21:03:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Camera: Putin Winks At Journalist After Erdogan Meeting, Video Goes Viral A Day After Pakistan Army Spokesperson Winked At Female Journalist

In an international summit in Turkmenistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin attracted attention with his wink at a journalist after he finished his negotiations with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Putin’s Wink Steals Spotlight

A video shared by RT India of the jocular act is now going viral in the world of social media.

Putin and Erdogan were attending the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the declaration of neutrality of the former Soviet nation. 

The occasion saw the invitation of leaders of Russia, Turkey, Iran and Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif’s Gate-Crash

It is reported that the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, barged in the Putin-Erdogan meeting after being made to wait 40 minutes to meet Putin.

Then, exhausted Shehbaz had departed and participated in the meeting that was still going on between Putin and Erdogan. An hour later, he was caught leaving the venue by himself in ten minutes.

A few moments later, as Putin walked out, he gave a journalist a signal with his eyes.

About International Peace and Trust Forum

International Peace and Trust Forum is a global conference in which the leaders of the world, ministers, representatives of UN agencies and organisations aimed at worldwide peace are united to talk about the possibilities to reduce the tensions and encourage the development of dialogues between countries.

This forum was conducted under the International Year of Peace and Trust 2025 of the UN.

The development was a milestone to Turkmenistan, the nation possessing the fourth biggest natural gas deposits in the world. In 1995, when Saparmurat Niyazov, the first president of this country, rejected both the West and the Russian influence, Turkmenistan officially proclaimed itself neutral.

MUST READ: Did Putin Make Shehbaz Sharif Wait For 40 Minutes? Pakistan PM Ends Up Gate-Crashing Russian Leader’s Meeting, Internet Calls It ‘Global Embarrassment’

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 9:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest viral videolatest world newsputinTurkish President

RELATED News

Epstein Files Row: Donald Trump Gets Featured Four Times In Nearly 100,000 Newly Released Photos, Bill Clinton And Bill Gates Also Seen In Social Settings

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Firozabad Class 10 Boy Rapes Class 8 Girl, Uses Her Obscene Photos To Blackmail And Forcing Theft Of ₹1.5 Lakh Jewellery

Get Over Larry, Maximus Is Here! Belgian Prime Minister’s Adorable Adopted Cat Steals The Limelight From UK PM’s Furry Pet

Did Putin Make Shehbaz Sharif Wait For 40 Minutes? Pakistan PM Ends Up Gate-Crashing Russian Leader’s Meeting, Internet Calls It ‘Global Embarrassment’

Who Is Runjhun Sharma? All About The Mystery Woman Going Viral After Dropping Stunning Pics With Shashi Tharoor In Moscow

LATEST NEWS

Vertu’s Luxury Phone Costs Eight Times More Than iPhone 17 Pro Max But Doesn’t Have The Feature You Always Desired

Supreme Court Hails “Rare Settlement” as Wife Walks Away With No Alimony Claims, Returns In-Laws’ Gifts

2017 Actress Assault Case: Pulsar Suni, Five Others Get 20-Year Sentence by Ernakulam Court

OpenAI ChatGPT 5.2 Vs Google Gemini 3: Who Is Better At Nailing Viral Trends? Here’s Who’s Winning The Battle

Footprints of Hope: Varun Hiremath’s Shoe Distribution Drive Warms Hearts in Zirad Village

Who Is Runjhun Sharma? All About The Mystery Woman Going Viral After Dropping Stunning Pics With Shashi Tharoor In Moscow

Who Is Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha? Complaint Filed Against India’s 3-Year-Old Chess Prodigy Days After He Became Youngest-Ever FIDE-Rated Player

Jai Hind College Hosts Global Dialogue on India’s Role in a Multipolar World

How Does Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Work – Side Effects Females vs Males

Fortuner On Your Mind? These 3 Toyota Options Deliver More Comfort And Stronger Road Presence

Caught On Camera: Putin Winks At Journalist After Erdogan Meeting, Video Goes Viral A Day After Pakistan Army Spokesperson Winked At Female Journalist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Camera: Putin Winks At Journalist After Erdogan Meeting, Video Goes Viral A Day After Pakistan Army Spokesperson Winked At Female Journalist

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Camera: Putin Winks At Journalist After Erdogan Meeting, Video Goes Viral A Day After Pakistan Army Spokesperson Winked At Female Journalist
Caught On Camera: Putin Winks At Journalist After Erdogan Meeting, Video Goes Viral A Day After Pakistan Army Spokesperson Winked At Female Journalist
Caught On Camera: Putin Winks At Journalist After Erdogan Meeting, Video Goes Viral A Day After Pakistan Army Spokesperson Winked At Female Journalist
Caught On Camera: Putin Winks At Journalist After Erdogan Meeting, Video Goes Viral A Day After Pakistan Army Spokesperson Winked At Female Journalist

QUICK LINKS