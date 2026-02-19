Caught On Camera: Taiwan President William Lai Gets Accidentally Splashed With Vomit By A Temple Official During A Speech: ‘I Couldn’t Help It’

Viral Video: Taiwan’s President William Lai got caught up in a pretty awkward moment during a temple visit for Chinese New Year prayers. Someone captured the whole thing on video, and it didn’t take long before it was all over social media.

Taiwan President William Lai’s Awkward Moment at Temple Event

Here’s what happened: On February 18, Lai was at the Sacrificial Rites Martial Temple with Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che and a bunch of local politicians. Everything seemed normal; they were up front, talking to the crowd, when things took a weird turn.

Lai was standing next to Lin Pei-huo, the temple chairman, while Chen Ting-fei, who’s running for mayor, gave a speech. Suddenly, Lin didn’t look so good. He started blinking fast, clenching his fists, and then turned away, trying to cover his mouth.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te was accidentally splashed with vomit while handing out Lunar New Year red envelopes at a temple. The temple chairman suddenly felt unwell and vomited during a speech. pic.twitter.com/AtNYxrX9CY — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 18, 2026

The video shows Lin fighting to keep it together, but then he just loses it and vomits into his hand. He staggers back and leans on a table, and for a moment, the whole event goes off the rails.

Lai almost dodged the whole thing, but not quite he still got some vomit on his shoulder.

Even with the chaos, Lai, who used to be a doctor, checked in on Lin right after. He told the crowd that some of Lin’s family members had recently caught norovirus, so Lin probably picked it up too. Lai assured everyone that Lin was doing better.

Later, Lin apologised, saying both his son and daughter-in-law got sick with norovirus, and he must have caught it himself. “I’m really sorry, I couldn’t help it,” he said.

