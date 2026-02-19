Caught On Camera: Taiwan President William Lai Gets Accidentally Splashed With Vomit By A Temple Official During A Speech: ‘I Couldn’t Help It’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Caught On Camera: Taiwan President William Lai Gets Accidentally Splashed With Vomit By A Temple Official During A Speech: ‘I Couldn’t Help It’

Caught On Camera: Taiwan President William Lai Gets Accidentally Splashed With Vomit By A Temple Official During A Speech: ‘I Couldn’t Help It’

A video of Taiwan President William Lai at a Chinese New Year temple visit has gone viral after an awkward moment involving a temple chairman drew attention online.

Viral Video: Taiwan President William Lai (IMAGE: X)
Viral Video: Taiwan President William Lai (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 19, 2026 19:42:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Camera: Taiwan President William Lai Gets Accidentally Splashed With Vomit By A Temple Official During A Speech: ‘I Couldn’t Help It’

Viral Video: Taiwan’s President William Lai got caught up in a pretty awkward moment during a temple visit for Chinese New Year prayers. Someone captured the whole thing on video, and it didn’t take long before it was all over social media.

Taiwan President William Lai’s Awkward Moment at Temple Event

Here’s what happened: On February 18, Lai was at the Sacrificial Rites Martial Temple with Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che and a bunch of local politicians. Everything seemed normal; they were up front, talking to the crowd, when things took a weird turn.

Lai was standing next to Lin Pei-huo, the temple chairman, while Chen Ting-fei, who’s running for mayor, gave a speech. Suddenly, Lin didn’t look so good. He started blinking fast, clenching his fists, and then turned away, trying to cover his mouth.

You Might Be Interested In

William Lai Caught in Unexpected Scene During Chinese New Year Visit

The video shows Lin fighting to keep it together, but then he just loses it and vomits into his hand. He staggers back and leans on a table, and for a moment, the whole event goes off the rails.

Lai almost dodged the whole thing, but not quite he still got some vomit on his shoulder.

Even with the chaos, Lai, who used to be a doctor, checked in on Lin right after. He told the crowd that some of Lin’s family members had recently caught norovirus, so Lin probably picked it up too. Lai assured everyone that Lin was doing better.

Later, Lin apologised, saying both his son and daughter-in-law got sick with norovirus, and he must have caught it himself. “I’m really sorry, I couldn’t help it,” he said.  

ALSO READ: Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 7:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest viral videoTaiwan presidentTaiwan President LaiTaiwan viral videowilliam-lai

RELATED News

Rajasthan Shocker: Man Gives Beer And Cigarette To Small Child For Reel, Internet Says, ‘This Is Disturbing And Unacceptable’ – Watch

Andrew Mountbatten’s Fall From Grace: Why UK King Charles’ Brother Was Stripped Of ‘Prince’ Title, What Was His Association With Jeffrey Epstein | Explained

Who Is Karan Gupta? Indian-Origin Man, 47, Gets Convicted In US For Multi-Million Dollar Salary Fraud After Hiring Unqualified Friend With A Fake Resume

Who is Sunny Rajput? YouTuber Leaves Internet Stunned After Revealing Both Wives Are Pregnant At The Same Time

Vande Bharat Passenger Raises Food Safety Concern Over Heated Sealed ‘Phulka’ Packets; Questions If ‘Plastic Is Microwave-Safe’ – Here’s What IRCTC Said | Watch

LATEST NEWS

Caught On Camera: Taiwan President William Lai Gets Accidentally Splashed With Vomit By A Temple Official During A Speech: ‘I Couldn’t Help It’

NBA Schedule Feb 19: Today’s Games, Odds, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Giant Killers, No Fluke’ — Fans React as Sikandar Raza-Led Zimbabwe Shock Sri Lanka to Top WC Group

M M Baig Cause Of Death: 70-Years-Old Veteran Filmmaker Found Dead At Home In Mumbai

Row Over Dog Henry’s Custody: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Moves Delhi HC Against Ex-Partner, Notice Issued To Jai Anant Dehadrai

Odisha Civil Services Recruitment 2026: OPSC Invites Applications For 465 Vacancies, Steps To Apply Here

SL vs ZIM: All-Round Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026, Storm Into Super 8 in Style

T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph Creates History With Rare 4-Wicket, 4-Catch Feat

Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza Return To Restore IND-BAN Cricket Ties? Bangladesh Sports Minister Drops Huge Hint

T20 World Cup 2026: Ryan ten Doeschate Reveals India’s Biggest Weakness Ahead Of Super 8

Caught On Camera: Taiwan President William Lai Gets Accidentally Splashed With Vomit By A Temple Official During A Speech: ‘I Couldn’t Help It’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Camera: Taiwan President William Lai Gets Accidentally Splashed With Vomit By A Temple Official During A Speech: ‘I Couldn’t Help It’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Camera: Taiwan President William Lai Gets Accidentally Splashed With Vomit By A Temple Official During A Speech: ‘I Couldn’t Help It’
Caught On Camera: Taiwan President William Lai Gets Accidentally Splashed With Vomit By A Temple Official During A Speech: ‘I Couldn’t Help It’
Caught On Camera: Taiwan President William Lai Gets Accidentally Splashed With Vomit By A Temple Official During A Speech: ‘I Couldn’t Help It’
Caught On Camera: Taiwan President William Lai Gets Accidentally Splashed With Vomit By A Temple Official During A Speech: ‘I Couldn’t Help It’

QUICK LINKS