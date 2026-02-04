Did Jeffrey Epstein Worship Demon Baal? What Sparked Fear Amid ‘Sacrifice’ Claims As New Photos From Sex Offender Island Released

Social media lit up in January 2026 when new court documents dropped, and suddenly everyone was talking about Jeffrey Epstein’s supposed “Baal” bank account at JPMorgan.

The rumour? Epstein had an account literally named after Baal- a demon from ancient mythology with £8,025 ($11,000) wired to it. That name alone was enough to send people spiralling into theories about secret cults, dark rituals, and powerful elites.

Did Jeffrey Epstein Worship Demon Baal?

Independent fact-checkers say this wild story comes down to a clumsy scanning error from an old bank fax. Still, the whole thing highlights just how easily Epstein’s tangled financial history feeds internet rumours, and how fast misinformation spreads.

What is the JP Morgan connection?

It all started on February 2, 2026, when Tech Times posted on Instagram. They claimed Epstein had set up a JPMorgan account actually named “Baal” and even ordered an employee to move £8,025 ($11,000) into it.

The caption leaned hard into the occult angle, reminding everyone that Baal shows up in the Bible as a demon and false god. The post threw shade at JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon, too, hinting at some shady oversight.

By the next morning, the story was everywhere: X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, Facebook. People started adding their own twists.

One post flat-out claimed, “Baal is a demon who takes children sacrifices,” dragging Epstein’s crimes into even darker territory.

What Really Happened?

If you look at the original bank document, the real story is way less dramatic. The scan shows “Baal. name: Wachovia Bank, N.A.” but experts say that’s just a botched OCR (optical character recognition) read of “Bank name.” The actual account belongs to “One Clearlake Centre, LLC,” and the full transfer was $11,438.10, people just rounded it to £8,025 ($11,000) when sharing online.

Fact-checkers are clear: there’s no proof Epstein named any accounts after ancient gods or did anything occult with his money. This whole episode just shows how quickly a mix of bad scans and public distrust can turn into a viral myth distracting everyone from the real, documented crimes at the core of the Epstein saga.

The Long-term JPMorgan Relationship of Epstein

The hoax notwithstanding, the business that Epstein had with JPMorgan should be of genuine concern. The bank handled over 15 years over 729.6 million pounds in his dealings (1 billion in dollars) without even paying attention to the red flags raised when he was arrested in the year 2006.

His stories grew to an excess of £145.9 million (200 million) and he arranged connections with people such as Sergei Brin.

The 2006 internal reports had been pointing to common 40,000 to 80,000 cash withdrawals 750 thousand a year, which was ultimately connected to cash paid to the victims.

In 2019, after his death, JPMorgan reported 4,700 suspicious activities in total that amounted to that sum. In 2013, the bank ended the relationship, and only after long discussions inside the bank.

By 4 February 2026, the Epstein Baal rumour, disproven as a scanning artefact, had highlighted JPMorgan’s underreporting of suspicious Epstein transactions (just over £3.2 million [4.3 million] flagged) in 2019 (prior to the announcement of his death) by almost 300 times the amount of suspicious transactions reported after the fact (almost 950 million [1.3 billion]) (almost 300 times that).

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap The ‘Bollywood Guy’ Mentioned In ‘Disgusting’ Epstein Files? Did He Visit The Sex Offender’s Private Island? Here’s What We Know So Far