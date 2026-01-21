LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman Continues As Tesla Boss Asks People To Not Use ChatGPT, This Is How OpenAI Boss Reacted

Elon Musk reignited his feud with Sam Altman by urging users to avoid ChatGPT over alleged safety concerns.

Elon Musk vs Sam Altman (AI-Generated Image)
Elon Musk vs Sam Altman (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 21, 2026 15:34:32 IST

Elon Musk and Sam Altman are at it again, sparring on social media. This latest round kicked off on Wednesday when Musk told his followers to steer clear of ChatGPT.

Elon Musk Warns Users to Avoid ChatGPT, Sam Altman Hits Back

Altman fired back, bringing up safety issues tied to Tesla’s Autopilot and calling out some of the controversial moves Musk’s own AI company, xAI, has made with Grok.

It started when someone on X posted about deaths allegedly linked to ChatGPT. Musk jumped in and said, “Don’t let your loved ones use ChatGPT.”

Altman didn’t let that slide. He pointed out Musk’s shifting criticisms, sometimes accusing ChatGPT of being too strict, now saying it’s too loose. 

Sam Altman Counters Musk’s Warning on ChatGPT

 Altman wrote, “Sometimes you complain about ChatGPT being too restrictive, and then in cases like this, you claim it’s too relaxed. Almost a billion people use it, and some of them may be in very fragile mental states.”

He added that OpenAI feels a huge responsibility to do the right thing, especially in tragic and complicated situations like these. According to Altman, it’s essential to protect vulnerable users, but they also don’t want safety measures to block people from getting real benefits from AI.

Then Altman turned the tables, bringing up the deaths linked to Tesla’s Autopilot. He argued that it wasn’t safe for Tesla to release the technology in the first place.

“Apparently, more than 50 people have died from crashes related to Autopilot. I only ever rode in a car, using it once, some time ago, but my first thought was that it was far from a safe thing for Tesla to have released. I won’t even start on some of the Grok decisions,” he said.

OpenAI vs GROK

In other news, OpenAI just announced a new feature to help keep underage users away from sensitive content. The chatbot will try to detect a user’s age based on the way they chat, and put up more guardrails for younger users.

On the flip side, Grok has run into its own serious issues. The chatbot generated non-consensual sexualized images of women and children after users prompted it.

That’s led countries like Indonesia and Malaysia to ban Grok altogether, and the UK has warned that it might do the same.

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 3:34 PM IST
QUICK LINKS