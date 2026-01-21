Why Did French President Emmanuel Macron Wear Tinted Blue Sunglasses Indoors At Davos? Internet Jokes, ‘He Was Hiding Bruises From His Wife,’ But Here’s The Truth

French President Emmanuel Macron took the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, but, honestly, most people weren’t talking about his speech. Instead, everyone seemed distracted by his choice of eyewear, blue-tinted mirrored aviator sunglasses, indoors.

Social media and the press jumped on it right away. Turns out, he’s been wearing these sunglasses since last week.

Macron said on Monday that he’s dealing with a minor eye injury. People had already noticed his right eye looking pretty bloodshot, so he decided to cover it up. “Apologies for the shades, but I have to wear them for a while,” he explained. He called it a “mild eye condition,” nothing more.

Back to Davos. Macron didn’t hold back when it came to US President Donald Trump’s threats about Greenland. Trump has been pushing to annex Greenland, even dangling steep tariffs over Europe’s head if he doesn’t get his way.

While other European leaders have tried to keep things calm, Macron went straight for the jugular. He called out Trump’s bullying and said Europe wouldn’t be pushed around.

“France and Europe will not passively accept the law of the strongest,” Macron declared. He warned that doing so would turn Europe into someone else’s vassal, and he wasn’t having it.

Instead, Macron promised that Europe would defend its sovereignty and stick to the rule of law, even as the world feels more chaotic. He even hinted that the EU could hit back with its own tough trade sanctions if Trump follows through.

As for catching up with Trump in Davos? Not happening. Macron said he’s sticking to his schedule and heading home Tuesday night, well before Trump shows up on Wednesday. “I don’t have to change my schedule,” he said, pretty matter-of-fact.

Macron’s been in office since 2017 and will step down in mid-2027. His relationship with Trump’s been a rollercoaster, sometimes friendly, sometimes tense.

