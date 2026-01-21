LIVE TV
Home > World > Panic On Air Force One, Donald Trump's Davos Bound Plane Makes Sudden U-Turn Over Atlantic – Is The US President Safe?

Panic On Air Force One, Donald Trump’s Davos Bound Plane Makes Sudden U-Turn Over Atlantic – Is The US President Safe?

President Donald Trump’s Air Force One made an unexpected U-turn over the Atlantic, returning to Joint Base Andrews due to a minor electrical issue. Officials assured his safety, and a replacement plane will continue to Davos. The incident sparked public speculation on social media about the president’s health.

Air Force One returns to Andrews mid-flight over minor electrical issue - is Trump safe? Photos: X.
Air Force One returns to Andrews mid-flight over minor electrical issue - is Trump safe? Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 21, 2026 10:31:27 IST

Panic On Air Force One, Donald Trump’s Davos Bound Plane Makes Sudden U-Turn Over Atlantic – Is The US President Safe?

President Donald Trump’s flight to Davos, Switzerland, was abruptly interrupted on Tuesday night when Air Force One turned around mid-flight over the Atlantic Ocean, heading back to Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C. The president had been scheduled to headline the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

What Happened To Donald Trump’s Air Force One?

White House officials confirmed that a “minor electrical issue” prompted the return. Less than an hour after takeoff, Air Force One reversed course and returned to Maryland as a precaution.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefed reporters aboard the plane, stating, “After takeoff from Joint Base Andrews, the crew identified a minor electrical issue, and out of an abundance of caution, chose to turn around and return to the base.”

The aircraft touched down at Joint Base Andrews at 11:07 p.m. Eastern Time. Leavitt added that President Trump and his team would board a replacement plane to continue their journey to Davos.

Is Donald Trump Ok? Air Force One’s Cabin Lights Flicker After Takeoff

Reporters aboard the flight noted that the lights in the press cabin briefly went out after takeoff. No official explanation was immediately provided for the temporary blackout.

President Trump is scheduled to address the World Economic Forum at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, shortly after arrival in Switzerland. Officials indicated that the timing of his address could be delayed due to the unexpected turnaround.

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn before departing for Joint Base Andrews, Trump said:
“This will be an interesting trip. I have no idea what is going to happen. But you are well represented.”

Public Speculation on Donald Trump As Air Force One Makes Sudden Return

The sudden return of Air Force One sparked concern among some observers regarding the president’s health and safety. Social media posts speculated on potential medical issues, with one profile on X suggesting:
“Bad feeling something has happened to Trump.”

Another wrot, “Probably a medical emergency. Trump has been looking rough.”

The White House’s Rapid Response 47 team clarified the situation on X, noting, “After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland.”

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 10:24 AM IST
