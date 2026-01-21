World Leaders At Davos: Mark Carney, Emmanuel Macron Warn Of US Hegemony As Donald Trump’s Greenland Ambitions Hang Over World Economic Forum

World leaders are lining up at Davos. The annual summit comes at a time when the US President Donald Trump has gone all out to grab Greenland after recently invading Venezuela and capturing its president. Trump is expected to speak soon at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, while the Canadian PM and the French president addressed the forum earlier.

What Canadian PM Mark Carney Said At Davos

Prime Minister Mark Carney offered a blunt assessment of the global political and economic landscape in a provocative address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, declaring that the long-standing, US-led rules-based international order has effectively come to an end.

Speaking to an international audience, Carney warned that middle powers such as Canada must rapidly adapt or risk falling victim to growing “coercion” by dominant global actors.

Without naming US President Donald Trump directly, Carney referred pointedly to “American hegemony” and accused major powers of increasingly using economic integration as a strategic weapon.

“Canadians know that our old, comfortable assumption that our geography and alliance memberships automatically conferred prosperity and security is no longer valid,” Carney said.

Carney at Davos: Canada Must Reduce Dependence on Powerful Partners

Addressing the implications of this new geopolitical reality, Carney said Canada must respond in a way that is both “principled and pragmatic.”

He argued the country needs to turn inward to strengthen its domestic economy while actively diversifying trade relationships, reducing over-reliance on major partners such as the United States.

Carney cautioned that what was once framed as beneficial economic integration has increasingly become a pathway to “subordination.”

French President At Davos: Emmanuel Macron Warns of US Efforts to ‘Subordinate Europe’

French President Emmanuel Macron echoed similar concerns in his own address at Davos on Tuesday, saying Europe “should not hesitate to deploy” the tools available to protect its interests.

Macron’s remarks came amid diplomatic tensions following the publication of private messages and escalating trade threats from Donald Trump, ahead of the US president’s highly anticipated speech at the forum.

Wearing aviator glasses and speaking before a closely attentive audience, Macron denounced what he described as US competition designed to “subordinate Europe.”

“Europe clearly has to fix its key issues,” Macron said, urging greater innovation and increased private investment across strategic sectors.

While Macron stopped short of directly naming Trump, he made clear references to Washington’s approach.

‘Conflict Has Become Normalised’: Macron In His Davos Speech

Opening his speech, Macron declared, “It’s time of peace, stability and predictability,” prompting laughter from the audience.

He quickly followed by warning that the world has instead entered a period of “instability and imbalance,” adding that “conflict has become normalised.”

In a thinly veiled jab at Trump, Macron noted that 2025 has been marked by dozens of ongoing conflicts.

“I hear some of them have been settled,” he said.

Europe Seeks New Trade Paths: Ursula von der Leyen At Davos

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reinforced the theme of strategic adjustment in a special address, outlining Europe’s efforts to expand trade partnerships amid rising U.S. tariffs and protectionist policies.

“Europe will always choose the world, and the world is ready to choose Europe,” von der Leyen said.

Referencing ongoing U.S. threats to take over Greenland, she added that Europe “needs to adjust to a new security architecture.”

