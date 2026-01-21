LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Supreme Court Tariff Verdict Delayed Again; Trump Admits Uncertainty, Says ‘I Don’t Know’ About Ruling

US Supreme Court Tariff Verdict Delayed Again; Trump Admits Uncertainty, Says ‘I Don’t Know’ About Ruling

President Trump expressed uncertainty over the US Supreme Court’s delayed ruling on his massive tariffs, citing potential financial chaos. The Court’s decision on the legality of tariffs under IEEPA could affect national security, manufacturing, and hundreds of billions in possible refunds.

Trump Admits Uncertainty as US Supreme Court Delays Tariff Ruling, Potential Financial Chaos Looms Photo: X
Trump Admits Uncertainty as US Supreme Court Delays Tariff Ruling, Potential Financial Chaos Looms Photo: X

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 21, 2026 03:46:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Supreme Court Tariff Verdict Delayed Again; Trump Admits Uncertainty, Says ‘I Don’t Know’ About Ruling

President of the United States Donald Trump, during the Tuesday press conference, acknowledged the tremendous uncertainties that the US Supreme Court might create for his administration’s massive tariffs imposed on imports.

You Might Be Interested In

In a rare moment at the White House’s press briefing, his first publicly held event since his January 20, 2025, inauguration and the marking of his first year back after the election, Trump flatly told the audience that a negative ruling might have very high financial impacts.

He gave reasons for his trade policies to bless the country with a revival of the manufacturing industry, where, for instance, a Ford plant in Michigan, as he recently took a tour, would be one of the beneficiaries of his policies; however, he still said to the press, “I don’t know what the Supreme Court is going to do.”

You Might Be Interested In

The admission reflects the very situation, as the Court once more on Tuesday decided not to deliver a decision, thus keeping the question of the legality of tariffs on almost every US trading partner unresolved.

Economic Emergency and Statutory Authority

The main issue in court is whether or not the President acted beyond his limits as prescribed by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977.

The Law, which has been used mostly for the purpose of sanctions, was invoked by the Trump administration to declare a national emergency on the basis of trade deficits and supply chain vulnerabilities, and therefore, during the embargo, very high 10% to 50% tariffs were applied.

The president maintains these steps have guaranteed “tremendous national security” and helped the production of such plants as Ford Rouge in Dearborn, but the lower courts have already come to the conclusion that the executive branch acted beyond its limits.

The ruling of the Supreme Court, in the end, will set the stage for the new era of the presidential powers in the area of international commerce that doesn’t require explicit approval from Congress.

Financial Liability and Refund Complexity

“Immense chaos” is a word that the administration is afraid of, should the court order the payment of duties that have already been collected. Trump has asserted that the amount of money to be refunded could be in the hundreds of billions of dollars, which he referred to on Truth Social as “almost impossible for our country to pay” without “hurting a lot of people.” 

Some legal practitioners are of the opinion that in case the tariffs are invalidated, US importers could file for refunds going back in time through the already existing Customs and Border Protection routes, but then again some judges have suggested that only “prospective relief” might be available.

The court has a four-week break, and the next possible date for a decision is February 20, 2026. This means that global markets and domestic industries have to carry on with their business under the shadow of uncertain finances for a little longer.

Also Read: ‘Let Me Put It Simply’: Danish Lawmaker Tells Trump To ‘F**k Off’ Over Greenland Row Amid Rising Tensions

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 3:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Trump Set To Address Davos 2026: When And Where To Watch President’s Speech At World Forum Live

‘EU Should Not Bend To The Law Of Strongest’: Emmanuel Macron Sharply Reacts To Trump’s 200% Tariff Threat, Says ‘We Prefer Respect To Bullies’

EU Close To ‘Mother Of All Deals’ With India, Says Ursula von der Leyen In Davos Ahead Of R-Day Summit With PM Modi; Hints At ‘Historic Trade Agreement’

Greenland Tensions Rise As EU Chief Pushes Back On Trump’s Tariff Threat, Calls The Move A ‘Mistake’

Any Strike On Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Means ‘Declaration Of War’, Iran’s Parliament Warns Of Jihad If Supreme Leader Is Attacked

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Deeya Yadav? Delhi Capitals’ 16-Year-Old Prodigy Becomes WPL’s Youngest-Ever Debutant

BCCI Secures Rs 270-Crore Sponsorship With Google’s Gemini Ahead Of 2026 IPL, Cricket’s Biggest Tech Deal Yet

Who Is Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari? A Look At Her Love Life And Dating Rumors With Saif Ali Khan’s Son, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Who Is Varun Kasturia? Shweta Tiwari Posts Birthday Message, Calls Him ‘Special’ And Says Her Love For Him Is Unchanged

J&K: From 50 Maggi Packets To 20 Kg Rice And LPG Cylinders, How Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists Planned A Long-Haul Stay In A Bunker Before Getting Busted

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

Why Abu Salem Can’t Be Granted Parole? Maharashtra Government Fears He Could ‘Flee’, Triggering Diplomatic Fallout With Portugal

Watch: Amid Family Feud, David Beckham Awkwardly Ignores Question About Son Brooklyn After His Bombshell Statement Against Parents Goes Viral

Any Strike On Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Means ‘Declaration Of War’, Iran’s Parliament Warns Of Jihad If Supreme Leader Is Attacked

When Will Jana Nayagan Release? Madras High Court Reserves Orders On CBFC’s UA Certificate Appeal For Thalapathy Vijay’s Film

US Supreme Court Tariff Verdict Delayed Again; Trump Admits Uncertainty, Says ‘I Don’t Know’ About Ruling

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Supreme Court Tariff Verdict Delayed Again; Trump Admits Uncertainty, Says ‘I Don’t Know’ About Ruling

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Supreme Court Tariff Verdict Delayed Again; Trump Admits Uncertainty, Says ‘I Don’t Know’ About Ruling
US Supreme Court Tariff Verdict Delayed Again; Trump Admits Uncertainty, Says ‘I Don’t Know’ About Ruling
US Supreme Court Tariff Verdict Delayed Again; Trump Admits Uncertainty, Says ‘I Don’t Know’ About Ruling
US Supreme Court Tariff Verdict Delayed Again; Trump Admits Uncertainty, Says ‘I Don’t Know’ About Ruling

QUICK LINKS