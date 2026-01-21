LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Let Me Put It Simply’: Danish Lawmaker Tells Trump To ‘F**k Off’ Over Greenland Row Amid Rising Tensions

Danish MEP Anders Vistisen lashed out at Donald Trump in the European Parliament, bluntly rejecting U.S. attempts to buy Greenland. Calling the move a threat to sovereignty, Denmark and Greenland insist the Arctic island’s future rests only with its people.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 21, 2026 01:35:10 IST

In a major and curse-filled dispute at the European Parliament, the Danish MEP Anders Vistisen ascertained with a strong no U.S. President Donald Trump’s strengthened attempts to buy Greenland. The dialogue is noted as the lowest point of Atlantic relations, being the Trump administration’s switch from political persuasion to open economic threats and digital provocations.

Vistisen, who is the spokesperson of the Patriots for Europe group, took advantage of his time on the floor to stress that the Arctic island, which had been a semi-colonized territory under the Danish Crown for 800 years, is definitely off the table for negotiations.

Sovereignty Assertions

At the heart of the conflict, there is the very basic and essential principle of territorial integrity, which the leaders of Denmark and Greenland assert is being violated by the US through the so-called “real estate” method of viewing international politics.

President Trump backs up his claims about the need to control Greenland for blocking Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic by calling it a “national security imperative,” but the local government in Nuuk insists that its fate will be determined by its people only. 

The tensions were heightened this week when President Trump released AI-generated images on Truth Social that showed Greenland, Canada, and Venezuela as US territories. 

Among the images was one in which the President was shown planting an American flag on Greenlandic territory together with Vice President JD Vance, and the picture was dated 2026.

These electronic assertions triggered enormous protests all over the Nordic countries, where the people have adopted the “MAGA” acronym to stand for “Make America Go Away,” which shows their strong antipathy to what they call a “new colonial approach.”

Diplomatic Brinkmanship

The dispute has escalated from mere verbal exchanges to a discomforting trade battle where the U.S. government has already indicated that a 10% tariff will be imposed on some of its European allies starting February 1, 2026.

The U.S. plans to put financial burdens on Denmark in order to buy the territory, but the opposite has happened, and the EU has formed a “Coalition of the Willing” against the U.S. Very strong criticisms have come from leaders like Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron, who pointed out that trading as a tool for expansion is just another form of dictatorship.

The U.S. military is going to deploy NORAD jets to Pituffik Space Base as the conflict continues to be on a dangerous brink with no party willing to give up their established limits.

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 1:35 AM IST
