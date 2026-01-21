LIVE TV
JD Vance Reveals US Second Lady Usha Vance Is Expecting Fourth Child, Baby Boy Due This July

JD Vance Reveals US Second Lady Usha Vance Is Expecting Fourth Child, Baby Boy Due This July

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance are expecting their fourth child, a baby boy due late July 2026. This historic pregnancy, the first for a sitting VP’s spouse in decades, highlights the couple’s growing family and their gratitude toward medical staff.

JD & Usha Vance Announce Fourth Child, Baby Boy Due July in Rare Political Milestone
JD & Usha Vance Announce Fourth Child, Baby Boy Due July in Rare Political Milestone

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 21, 2026 06:21:44 IST

JD Vance Reveals US Second Lady Usha Vance Is Expecting Fourth Child, Baby Boy Due This July

In a very surprising announcement, Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance revealed that they are about to become parents for the fourth time, and the baby boy will be born in the last week of July 2026.

The pair communicated their happiness through a common social media statement, sharing the gigantic joy as their family gets bigger during their stay at Number One Observatory Circle.

Usha Vance, aged 40, is the first wife of a sitting vice president to give birth to a child while her spouse holds the office; hence she is in the spotlight of a very rare American political achievement. The two lovebirds who tied the knot in 2014 reassured that both the mother and the newborn are healthy and doing great.

Expanding the Vance Family Dynamics

The forthcoming baby will be a part of the already crowded family that consists of the couple’s three little ones: eight-year-old Ewan, five-year-old Vivek, and four-year-old Mirabel.

JD Vance Reveals US Second Lady Usha Vance Is Expecting Fourth Child, Baby Boy Due This July

This development corresponds to JD Vance’s continuous public advocacy for bigger families and higher birth rates in the United States, a topic he has often linked with his political platform.

The Vances showed their thankfulness in a very heartfelt manner to the military medical staff who attended to the mother during the whole pregnancy, pointing out the difficulties of handling the demands of the vice presidency along with the personal duties of raising a family with more children.

Historical Significance of the Second Lady Pregnancy

In the history of the U.S. government, this pregnancy is an extraordinary event since the last time a baby was delivered to a top executive officer was in the 1893 Cleveland administration.

By balancing her fourth pregnancy and the challenging responsibilities of the Second Lady, Usha Vance is still playing the part of a professional litigator.

The news has brought cordial wishes from the whole political scene, marking a private chapter for a family that has mostly kept their children’s privacy in the spotlight while being politically active.

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 6:21 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: Fourth Childjd vancepregnancy announcementUsha Vance

JD Vance Reveals US Second Lady Usha Vance Is Expecting Fourth Child, Baby Boy Due This July

