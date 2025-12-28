LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > From Schoolgirl Uniforms To Supplements Promoting Increased Libido And $61.50 Prostate Massager, Jeffrey Epstein’s Bizarre Online Shopping History Finally Revealed

From Schoolgirl Uniforms To Supplements Promoting Increased Libido And $61.50 Prostate Massager, Jeffrey Epstein’s Bizarre Online Shopping History Finally Revealed

The US Department of Justice has released new documents detailing Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon shopping history from 2014 to 2019. Investigators reviewed thousands of receipts as part of a broader probe involving over a million files, with more documents still under examination.

Jeffrey Epstein’s online shopping list has been revealed (PHOTO: X)
Jeffrey Epstein’s online shopping list has been revealed (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 28, 2025 17:48:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Schoolgirl Uniforms To Supplements Promoting Increased Libido And $61.50 Prostate Massager, Jeffrey Epstein’s Bizarre Online Shopping History Finally Revealed

The US Department of Justice just dropped another batch of documents about Jeffrey Epstein, and honestly, the details just get creepier.

You Might Be Interested In

This time, investigators dug into his Amazon shopping history, pulling up thousands of receipts that paint a disturbing picture of his private life in the years before his death.

DOJ Examines Disturbing Amazon Shopping History

According to the New York Post and posts making the rounds on X, these receipts cover 2014 to 2019 over a thousand items, all ordered through Epstein’s own Amazon account.

You Might Be Interested In

This is just one piece of a review that’s already sifted through about 750,000 files out of more than a million. There’s still about 700,000 documents to go through, and the DOJ says it’ll take a few more weeks to wrap up.

What DOJ Found in His Amazon Shopping Records

Some of the purchases stand out for all the wrong reasons. In 2018, Epstein ordered schoolgirl uniforms, pleated skirts and full-body dresses shipped straight to his Manhattan home. He also bought a $61.50 Sonic prostate massager just after Christmas that same year.

There’s more: binoculars, an FBI costume, Israel Defense Forces combat pants, sauna hats, and, weirdly, four books by Vladimir Nabokov, including Lolita.

Here’s what investigators flagged

That last one sticks out, considering Nabokov’s novel is infamous for its focus on paedophilia. Investigators also flagged bottles of Vagifirm, a supplement that claims to boost libido and breast firmness.

Relational trauma psychologist Desiree Nazarian weighed in on the shopping list, telling the New York Post there’s nothing random about these purchases.

“The presence of these child-coded items alongside these sexual tools is so clinically alarming,” she said. To her, the list screams “predatory dynamics 101”, it’s all about coercion, entitlement, and control.

Epstein, who was a registered sex offender, died in his jail cell in New York in August 2019 as he waited for trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

His death cut the courtroom drama short, but these ongoing document releases keep dragging his secret life into the light.

ALSO READ: What Are T-129 ATAK Helicopters And How Is Bangladesh Planning Modernization Of Its Air Force After Pakistan’s Deal Collapsed? Explained

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 5:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: DOJJeffrey Epsteinlatest viral newslatest world news

RELATED News

Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-Origin 24-Year-Old Batter Hits 6,6,6,4 In A Single Over During BBL, Internet Calls Him ‘A Promising Star’

How Did Brigitte Bardot Die? Legendary French Movie Icon, Who Abandoned Stardom For Animal Welfare, Passes Away At 91

Pak President’s BIG Revelation: Asif Ali Zardari Admits He Was Advised To Hide In Bunker During Op Sindoor, Here’s How He Reacted

Myanmar Elections: Why It Is Called A ‘Sham’, What Is Next For Aung San Suu Kyi Amid The Military Coup, And When Results Will Be Announced | Everything Explained

What Is Indian-Origin Billionaire Jayshree Ullal’s Net Worth? Arista Networks CEO Earns 10 Times More Than Sundar Pichai

LATEST NEWS

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios, Battle Of The Sexes: Date, Time, Rules, When And Where To watch – All You Need To Know

From Schoolgirl Uniforms To Supplements Promoting Increased Libido And $61.50 Prostate Massager, Jeffrey Epstein’s Bizarre Online Shopping History Finally Revealed

Will iPhone 18 Feature Samsung’s Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup

‘It Wasn’t Wickets For Me’: Brett Lee Reveals One Thing He Dedicated His Life To After Being Inducted Into Australian Cricket Hall Of Fame

What Is Indian-Origin Billionaire Jayshree Ullal’s Net Worth? Arista Networks CEO Earns 10 Times More Than Sundar Pichai

More Nukes In Asia? Experts Say Japan ‘Possesses Enough Nuclear Fuel’ And Could Produce Nuclear Weapons By 2028 If ‘Political Will Exists’

Bajrang Dal Activists Assault Muslim Youths At Bareilly Birthday Party; Police Book Victims For Breach Of Peace, Sparks Criticism | Watch

Attention Vehicle Owners! Here’s How You Can Update Your Phone Number on Vahan & Sarathi Instantly, Follow These Easy Steps

Pakistani Kabaddi Player, Who Represented Team India In Private Tournament Wearing Indian Jersey, Gets Banned Indefinitely

Will BTS Visit India For Their 2026 World Tour? Kim Taehyung Drops A Major Hint, Desi Army Goes Crazy

From Schoolgirl Uniforms To Supplements Promoting Increased Libido And $61.50 Prostate Massager, Jeffrey Epstein’s Bizarre Online Shopping History Finally Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Schoolgirl Uniforms To Supplements Promoting Increased Libido And $61.50 Prostate Massager, Jeffrey Epstein’s Bizarre Online Shopping History Finally Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Schoolgirl Uniforms To Supplements Promoting Increased Libido And $61.50 Prostate Massager, Jeffrey Epstein’s Bizarre Online Shopping History Finally Revealed
From Schoolgirl Uniforms To Supplements Promoting Increased Libido And $61.50 Prostate Massager, Jeffrey Epstein’s Bizarre Online Shopping History Finally Revealed
From Schoolgirl Uniforms To Supplements Promoting Increased Libido And $61.50 Prostate Massager, Jeffrey Epstein’s Bizarre Online Shopping History Finally Revealed
From Schoolgirl Uniforms To Supplements Promoting Increased Libido And $61.50 Prostate Massager, Jeffrey Epstein’s Bizarre Online Shopping History Finally Revealed

QUICK LINKS