From Schoolgirl Uniforms To Supplements Promoting Increased Libido And $61.50 Prostate Massager, Jeffrey Epstein’s Bizarre Online Shopping History Finally Revealed

The US Department of Justice just dropped another batch of documents about Jeffrey Epstein, and honestly, the details just get creepier.

This time, investigators dug into his Amazon shopping history, pulling up thousands of receipts that paint a disturbing picture of his private life in the years before his death.

DOJ Examines Disturbing Amazon Shopping History

According to the New York Post and posts making the rounds on X, these receipts cover 2014 to 2019 over a thousand items, all ordered through Epstein’s own Amazon account.

This is just one piece of a review that’s already sifted through about 750,000 files out of more than a million. There’s still about 700,000 documents to go through, and the DOJ says it’ll take a few more weeks to wrap up.

What DOJ Found in His Amazon Shopping Records

Some of the purchases stand out for all the wrong reasons. In 2018, Epstein ordered schoolgirl uniforms, pleated skirts and full-body dresses shipped straight to his Manhattan home. He also bought a $61.50 Sonic prostate massager just after Christmas that same year.

There’s more: binoculars, an FBI costume, Israel Defense Forces combat pants, sauna hats, and, weirdly, four books by Vladimir Nabokov, including Lolita.

Here’s what investigators flagged

That last one sticks out, considering Nabokov’s novel is infamous for its focus on paedophilia. Investigators also flagged bottles of Vagifirm, a supplement that claims to boost libido and breast firmness.

Relational trauma psychologist Desiree Nazarian weighed in on the shopping list, telling the New York Post there’s nothing random about these purchases.

“The presence of these child-coded items alongside these sexual tools is so clinically alarming,” she said. To her, the list screams “predatory dynamics 101”, it’s all about coercion, entitlement, and control.

Epstein, who was a registered sex offender, died in his jail cell in New York in August 2019 as he waited for trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

His death cut the courtroom drama short, but these ongoing document releases keep dragging his secret life into the light.

