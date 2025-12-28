LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus BCCI selection air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus BCCI selection air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus BCCI selection air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus BCCI selection air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus BCCI selection air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus BCCI selection air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus BCCI selection air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bengaluru harassment Bangladeshi Hindus BCCI selection air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
Home > World > What Are T-129 ATAK Helicopters And How Is Bangladesh Planning Modernization Of Its Air Force After Pakistan’s Deal Collapsed? Explained

What Are T-129 ATAK Helicopters And How Is Bangladesh Planning Modernization Of Its Air Force After Pakistan’s Deal Collapsed? Explained

Bangladesh is moving ahead with major Air Force modernisation plans, reportedly agreeing to purchase six Turkish T-129 ATAK attack helicopters. The deal comes years after Pakistan’s failed order and is part of a broader upgrade that may include Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

T-129 ATAK helicopters (PHOTO: X)
T-129 ATAK helicopters (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 28, 2025 14:30:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Are T-129 ATAK Helicopters And How Is Bangladesh Planning Modernization Of Its Air Force After Pakistan’s Deal Collapsed? Explained

Back in 2022, Pakistan scrapped a $1.5 billion deal to buy 30 attack helicopters from Turkey. This came just two weeks after Islamabad had agreed to purchase the T-129 ‘ATAK’ helicopters from Turkish Aerospace Industries.

You Might Be Interested In

How is Bangladesh planning modernization of its Air Force? 

The T-129 is a beefed-up version of Italy’s A-129, and that deal would have been the first export contract for the ATAK. But here’s where things got complicated: these helicopters run on engines built by LHTEC, a partnership between Rolls-Royce and the US company Honeywell.

The Trump administration refused to let LHTEC export the engines to Pakistan, so the whole thing fell apart before it even got going.

You Might Be Interested In

Fast forward almost four years. Now it’s Bangladesh stepping in. Reports say Bangladesh has agreed to buy six T-129 ATAKs from Turkish Aerospace Industries.

They’re going for these choppers as part of a bigger push to modernise their air force, pairing them with Eurofighter Typhoon jets for a real upgrade.

Bangladesh calls this plan “Forces Goal 2030,” and locking in both helicopter and fighter jet deals is a big leap toward that target.

What you need to know about T-129 ATAK helicopters? 

Turkish Aerospace Industries built these twin-engine, tandem-seat attack helicopters with help from AgustaWestland. The T-129s aren’t just for show, they’re designed for counter-insurgency, border security, and hitting enemy forces before they can reach your own troops.

In combat, they can cut off enemy reinforcements and supplies, making it tough for anyone to fight back against a ground assault.

Armed with Turkish-made UMTAS anti-tank missiles that reach up to 20 kilometers and Cirit laser-guided rockets with an 8-kilometre range, plus a 20mm cannon mounted under the nose, these choppers pack a punch.

Pilots get top-notch sensors and a digital avionics suite, so they can spot, track, and hit targets fast, even flying low over rough ground, according to Defence Security Asia.

Right now, air forces in Somalia, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Türkiye already fly the T-129s. For Bangladesh, the deal reportedly sits around $600 million.

Bangladesh wants to seal the agreement with Turkey by the 2025–26 fiscal year, aiming to have the helicopters delivered in sync with the arrival of the Eurofighter Typhoons by 2027.

Why did Bangladesh pick the T-129s over American alternatives like the AH-1Z Viper? Politics played a role, according to reports. Plus, Turkey is willing to offer maintenance support and even transfer some technology despite some bumps ahead for integrating the new hardware into Bangladesh’s current setup.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s Former PM In ‘Extremely Critical Condition, Will This Make Tarique Rahman Return To London For Her Treatment?

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 2:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bangladeshhome-hero-pos-7latest world newssomaliaT-129 ATAK helicopters

RELATED News

Two Main Suspects In Sharif Osman Bin Hadi’s Death Fled To India Via Meghalaya Border: Bangladesh Police

Who Is Ro Khanna? Indian-Origin US Congressman Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh: ‘Act Of Bigotry’

Outrage As US Influencer Calls Indian Healthcare ‘Shitty’ While Mocking Death Of Indian Man In Canada: ‘Should Have Stayed In…’

Who Is Balen Shah, And Will He Be The Next PM Of Nepal? Kathmandu Mayor’s Deal With RSP Drops A BIG Hint

What Happened To Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s Former PM In ‘Extremely Critical Condition, Will This Make Tarique Rahman Return To London For Her Treatment?

LATEST NEWS

What Is ‘Operation Aaghat 3.0’? Delhi Police’s BIG Crackdown Ahead Of New Year | Explained

NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For CMF Phone 1: Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Left Out Of 15-Man Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is; Here’s Why

Who Is Pranjal Dahiya? Haryanavi Star Halts Show To Slam Rowdy Audience, Schools An Elderly Man: ‘Teri Beti Ki Umar Ki Hun Mein’

After Flames And Fury, Assam Government Lifts Ban, Restores Internet In Karbi Anglong

Mamata Banerjee Now Offering Instant Loan? Fake Ads Using Bengal CM’s Image Triggers Police Warning As They Bust Online Scam

What Are T-129 ATAK Helicopters And How Is Bangladesh Planning Modernization Of Its Air Force After Pakistan’s Deal Collapsed? Explained

Gautam Adani Inspires Young India To Lead The Age Of Intelligence

Apple Days Sale Live: Get Discounts Up To ₹28,000 On iPhones, MacBooks, iPads; Here’s Where You Can Avail The Offer

30 Runs In One Over! Kieron Pollard Takes On ILT20’s Highest Wicket-Taker | WATCH

What Are T-129 ATAK Helicopters And How Is Bangladesh Planning Modernization Of Its Air Force After Pakistan’s Deal Collapsed? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Are T-129 ATAK Helicopters And How Is Bangladesh Planning Modernization Of Its Air Force After Pakistan’s Deal Collapsed? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Are T-129 ATAK Helicopters And How Is Bangladesh Planning Modernization Of Its Air Force After Pakistan’s Deal Collapsed? Explained
What Are T-129 ATAK Helicopters And How Is Bangladesh Planning Modernization Of Its Air Force After Pakistan’s Deal Collapsed? Explained
What Are T-129 ATAK Helicopters And How Is Bangladesh Planning Modernization Of Its Air Force After Pakistan’s Deal Collapsed? Explained
What Are T-129 ATAK Helicopters And How Is Bangladesh Planning Modernization Of Its Air Force After Pakistan’s Deal Collapsed? Explained

QUICK LINKS