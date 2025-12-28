LIVE TV
What Happened To Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh's Former PM In 'Extremely Critical Condition, Will This Make Tarique Rahman Return To London For Her Treatment?

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia remains in critical condition at Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital. Doctors say her health has not improved, and she has been on ventilator support since December 11 amid multiple complications.

Khaleda Zia (PHOTO: X)
Khaleda Zia (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 28, 2025 12:37:11 IST

Khaleda Zia, the former prime minister of Bangladesh and leader of the BNP, is fighting for her life. Her doctor, Dr. AZM Zahid, told reporters outside Evercare Hospital late Saturday night that her condition hasn’t improved at all, she’s in a really critical state. Zia came back to Bangladesh in May after spending four months in London for treatment.

Khaleda Zia Critical: BNP Chief On Ventilator

“If Allah shows mercy and she pulls through, then maybe we’ll get some good news,” Dr. Zahid said, asking people across the country to pray for her, as per bdnews24.com.

She’s 80 now, and she’s been in Evercare Hospital in Dhaka since November 23, dealing with several health problems. On December 11, doctors put her on a ventilator to give her lungs and other organs a break.

Her son, Tarique Rahman, who’s running the BNP in her absence, spent a couple of hours at the hospital before heading out just before midnight, according to party members.

Khaleda Zia Health Update

Doctors from both Bangladesh and abroad are treating her, and her daughter-in-law, Dr. Zubaida Rahman, is right there with them, helping out.

The BNP has said before that they want to fly Zia abroad for more advanced care, but she’s just too weak to travel now. So, for the time being, her treatment continues in Dhaka.

Earlier this month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly expressed concern for Zia and offered support from Delhi. The BNP thanked him for his words, saying they appreciated the gesture.

Bangladesh Awaits Update As Ex-PM Fights Critical Illness

Zia led the country as prime minister three times—twice for full five-year terms, and once for just a few months. She’s the widow of Ziaur Rahman, the former army chief who became president and was assassinated in 1981.

Right now, Zia’s presence in Bangladesh means a lot to her party, especially with Sheikh Hasina, her rival, staying in India ahead of the February elections.

Since 1991, Zia and Hasina have taken turns leading Bangladesh, after the country went back to democracy and ousted President H.M. Ershad.

During Hasina’s 15 years in power, Zia was tried and sentenced to 17 years in prison over two corruption cases. The BNP always insisted the charges were politically motivated; Hasina’s government denied that.

Eventually, Zia got out of jail, but only on the condition that she wouldn’t leave Bangladesh.

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 12:37 PM IST
QUICK LINKS