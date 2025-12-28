LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
Home > World > What Is Inqilab Moncho? Why Is It Planning Mega Blockades Across Bangladesh | Here’s All We Know So Far

What Is Inqilab Moncho? Why Is It Planning Mega Blockades Across Bangladesh | Here’s All We Know So Far

Bangladesh News: Inqilab Moncho has announced sweeping blockades across all divisional cities in Bangladesh from Sunday, as protests demanding justice for slain leader Sharif Osman Hadi intensified and expanded beyond the capital, Dhaka. The announcement was made both through a social media post and from Shahbagh intersection, where the group has been staging a sit-in since Friday.

What Is Inqilab Moncho? Why Is It Planning Mega Blockades Across Bangladesh | Here's All We Know So Far (Pic Credits: Canva Modified)
What Is Inqilab Moncho? Why Is It Planning Mega Blockades Across Bangladesh | Here's All We Know So Far (Pic Credits: Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 28, 2025 11:52:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Inqilab Moncho? Why Is It Planning Mega Blockades Across Bangladesh | Here’s All We Know So Far

Bangladesh News: Inqilab Moncho has announced sweeping blockades across all divisional cities in Bangladesh from Sunday, as protests demanding justice for slain leader Sharif Osman Hadi intensified and expanded beyond the capital, Dhaka. The announcement was made both through a social media post and from Shahbagh intersection, where the group has been staging a sit-in since Friday.

You Might Be Interested In

According to the media reports, the blockades are scheduled to begin at 11 am local time.

Protests Spread, Roads Blocked In Multiple Cities

On Saturday, activists linked to Inqilab Moncho blocked key roads and held sit-ins in Dhaka, Sylhet, Chattogram, and Kushtia, pressing for the arrest of those responsible for Hadi’s killing.

You Might Be Interested In

In Dhaka, demonstrators who had occupied Shahbagh after Friday prayers temporarily moved to the area near Aziz Supermarket to allow BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman to visit Hadi’s grave in the Dhaka University zone. The protesters later returned to Shahbagh, once again bringing traffic to a standstill.

Women, children, and people from cultural and professional backgrounds also joined the agitation. The gathering included recitations from the Holy Quran, poetry readings, and slogans demanding justice, media reports said.

Leaders Warn Of Escalation

Addressing protesters at Shahbagh, Inqilab Moncho Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber warned that the movement would intensify if the authorities failed to respond.

He accused the government of indifference, claiming no senior official had visited the protest site despite the sit-in continuing for days. Warning of possible escalation, Jaber said future actions could include occupying key state locations such as the parliament, Jamuna, the chief adviser’s residence, or even the cantonment.

“If you believe the country can be controlled from within the secretariat or the cantonment, you are mistaken,” he was quoted as saying.

What Is Inqilab Moncho?

Inqilab Moncho is a socio-cultural and political platform that rose to prominence during the student-led July uprising that led to the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government. The group describes itself as a progressive organisation focused on opposing injustice and advocating a governance system rooted in accountability and fairness.

Sharif Osman Hadi, considered one of the faces of the July movement, formed Inqilab Moncho in August last year. He was also viewed as a potential candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Killing Of Sharif Osman Hadi And Wider Unrest

Hadi was shot on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka’s Old Paltan area shortly after Friday prayers. He later died while receiving treatment in Singapore. He was laid to rest near the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam at Dhaka University.

His killing triggered widespread protests and unrest across Bangladesh, with reports of vandalism and arson, including attacks on the Dhaka offices of leading newspapers The Daily Star and Prothom Alo.

Separately, protests were also reported in parts of India following the alleged killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker in Bangladesh, who was reportedly lynched over blasphemy allegations. In another incident, a Hindu youth, Amrit Mondal, was killed in Rajbari district, with local media reporting that multiple cases have been registered in connection with the incident.

ALSO READ: Pro-Khalistani Groups Disrupt Bangladesh Hindu Rights Protest In London

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 11:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: amrit mondalBangladesh politicsBangladesh unrestDhaka protestsDipu Chandra DasInqilab Monchonationwide blockadesShahif Osman Hadi

RELATED News

Putin Sends Stark Warning: Ukraine Must Accept Peace Or Face Military Action; Here’s Everything We Know

Why US Tech Giants Are Investing $67.5 Billion On India’s AI, Data Centre Growth | Explained

Myanmar Elections Begin After Five Years Of Civil War As Junta-Led Party Expected To Win

H-1B Visa Crisis: Indian Tech Professionals Stranded As ‘Leave Them There’ Chant Erupts In MAGA Circles

Zelensky Meets Canadian PM Mark Carney, Bags Aid Ahead Of Trump Meeting Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

LATEST NEWS

Happy Birthday Dhirubhai Ambani: A Look At The Visionary’s Remarkable Business Journey

Furious Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Defeat Against Vladislav Artemiev In World Rapid And Blitz Championships | WATCH

Aravalli Row Reaches Top Court As Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing On 29 December

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court To Hear CBI’s Plea Challenging Suspension Of Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s Life Sentence On Dec 29

Ryan Rickelton’s Six Helps Fan Earn Massive Sum During SA20 Match; Check The Amount Of Money In INR

Rishabh Pant Likely Dropped For New Zealand ODIs, Who Will Replace India’s Star Wicketkeeper?

Protest In Indore: BJP And Locals Raise Voices Against Brutality On Hindus In Bangladesh

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Pandey Film Stalls, No Growth, Collects Rs 5.25 Crore

‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 9: James Cameron’s Spectacle Roars Ahead, Inches Closer To Rs 130 Crore Mark

No PUCC, No Petrol: Delhi Makes Two GRAP-4 Bans Permanent Amid Pollution Crisis

What Is Inqilab Moncho? Why Is It Planning Mega Blockades Across Bangladesh | Here’s All We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Inqilab Moncho? Why Is It Planning Mega Blockades Across Bangladesh | Here’s All We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Inqilab Moncho? Why Is It Planning Mega Blockades Across Bangladesh | Here’s All We Know So Far
What Is Inqilab Moncho? Why Is It Planning Mega Blockades Across Bangladesh | Here’s All We Know So Far
What Is Inqilab Moncho? Why Is It Planning Mega Blockades Across Bangladesh | Here’s All We Know So Far
What Is Inqilab Moncho? Why Is It Planning Mega Blockades Across Bangladesh | Here’s All We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS