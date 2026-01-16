LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > ‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces

‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces

UK MP Bob Blackman and three other British lawmakers raised concerns in Parliament over violence and political bans in Bangladesh. India also flagged repeated attacks on minorities, urging swift and strong action against extremist violence targeting homes and businesses.

UK MP Bob Blackman (PHOTO: X)
UK MP Bob Blackman (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 16, 2026 18:44:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces

One of the UK Members of Parliament, Bob Blackman, was one of four UK MPs who raised serious concerns recently about the ban on the Awami League and other parties that enjoy much support. Jim Shannon, Jas Athwal and Chris Law, along with Blackman, signed the joint statement.

You Might Be Interested In

UK MP flags Bangladesh violence in Parliament

India has already expressed its opinion on the frequent attacks against minorities in Bangladesh, pointing out that there is a need to rapidly and decisively respond to such events.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal made the comments at the weekly press conference, answering a question about the matter. 

You Might Be Interested In

We still observe a frightening trend of repeated attacks on minorities and their homes and businesses by extremists in Bangladesh. These instances of communalism should be addressed promptly and sternly, Jaiswal said.

UK Lawmakers Flag Minority Attacks

Bob Blackman is not new to his positions concerning South Asian concerns. At the beginning of this month, he once again stood with India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that the whole region ought to belong to India, denouncing the occupation of Pakistan. 

He further remembered that his appeal on the abrogation of Article 370, which was made by the Narendra Modi government in 2019, is over 30 years old.

Conservative MP Bob Blackman stood up in the British Parliament and didn’t mince words. He pointed to a wave of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and pressed the Labour government to hold Mohammad Yunus’s regime accountable, demanding real protections for minorities and a promise of fair, open elections.

‘Hindus being murdered, temples being burnt’

Blackman laid it out clearly: Bangladesh heads into elections on February 12, but there’s a storm of worry swirling around democracy there.

The Awami League, once led by ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, isn’t even allowed to compete. Blackman also called out the recent surge of Islamist groups.

The UK MP painted a grim picture. “Hindu men are being murdered in the streets. Their homes, their temples burned. Other religious minorities are facing the same horrors,” he said.

He didn’t stop there. “Next month, we’re supposed to see ‘free and fair’ elections, but the Awami League, a party with about 30 percent support in the polls, is banned. Meanwhile, Islamic extremists are pushing for a referendum that would change Bangladesh’s constitution forever.” 

ALSO READ: ‘Second-Hand Nobel Peace Prize’: Social Media Trolls Gleeful Trump For Clutching Venezuelan Winner Maria Machado’s Medal At White House

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 6:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bangladeshHindu Killingslatest world newsUK MP

RELATED News

South Korea’s Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol Sentenced To 5 Years For Failed Martial Law Attempt; Judge Says ‘Defendant Abused His Enormous Influence’

Are You Allowed To Buy Walkie-Talkies? Take Care Of These Legal Requirements Before Purchasing, As Meta, Flipkart Get Fined For Rs.10 Lakh Each For Online Sale

WATCH: ‘Kerala Story Happening In UP’ – Hindu Girl Forced To Wear Hijab By Muslim Friends, Video Goes Viral

BMC Election Results 2026: Mumbai All Set To Get A BJP-Sena Mayor After A Long Hiatus

‘Second-Hand Nobel Peace Prize’: Social Media Trolls Gleeful Trump For Clutching Venezuelan Winner Maria Machado’s Medal At White House

LATEST NEWS

GRAP Stage 3 Curbs Reimposed In Delhi-NCR As AQI Shoots Up To 600, Air Quality Falls In ‘Very Poor’ Category

‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces

WPL 2026, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Match LIVE

Thoughtful Beginnings and Insightful Dialogues Culminate the Third International Ethics Conference 2026 at XLRI Jamshedpur

U19 World Cup 2026, India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE

Allu Arjun Leaves His Fans In Tokyo Surprised As Actor Delivers His Iconic ‘Pushpa 2’ Dialogue In Japanese | Watch

80% Startups In India Are AI-Powered, Reveals IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; 2,00,000 Total Startups Registered Nationwide

BBL: Steve Smith Denies Single To Babar Azam; Smashes Four Consecutive Maximums In Next Over | Watch

High-Level Discussion on the “Evolving Politics of AI Governance”

Celebration of grand festival of “Urja Mahotsav”, from 7th to 12th January 2026

‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces
‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces
‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces
‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces

QUICK LINKS