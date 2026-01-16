‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces

One of the UK Members of Parliament, Bob Blackman, was one of four UK MPs who raised serious concerns recently about the ban on the Awami League and other parties that enjoy much support. Jim Shannon, Jas Athwal and Chris Law, along with Blackman, signed the joint statement.

UK MP flags Bangladesh violence in Parliament

India has already expressed its opinion on the frequent attacks against minorities in Bangladesh, pointing out that there is a need to rapidly and decisively respond to such events.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal made the comments at the weekly press conference, answering a question about the matter.

We still observe a frightening trend of repeated attacks on minorities and their homes and businesses by extremists in Bangladesh. These instances of communalism should be addressed promptly and sternly, Jaiswal said.

UK Lawmakers Flag Minority Attacks

Bob Blackman is not new to his positions concerning South Asian concerns. At the beginning of this month, he once again stood with India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that the whole region ought to belong to India, denouncing the occupation of Pakistan.

He further remembered that his appeal on the abrogation of Article 370, which was made by the Narendra Modi government in 2019, is over 30 years old.

Conservative MP Bob Blackman stood up in the British Parliament and didn’t mince words. He pointed to a wave of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and pressed the Labour government to hold Mohammad Yunus’s regime accountable, demanding real protections for minorities and a promise of fair, open elections.

‘Hindus being murdered, temples being burnt’

Blackman laid it out clearly: Bangladesh heads into elections on February 12, but there’s a storm of worry swirling around democracy there.

The Awami League, once led by ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, isn’t even allowed to compete. Blackman also called out the recent surge of Islamist groups.

The UK MP painted a grim picture. “Hindu men are being murdered in the streets. Their homes, their temples burned. Other religious minorities are facing the same horrors,” he said.

He didn’t stop there. “Next month, we’re supposed to see ‘free and fair’ elections, but the Awami League, a party with about 30 percent support in the polls, is banned. Meanwhile, Islamic extremists are pushing for a referendum that would change Bangladesh’s constitution forever.”

