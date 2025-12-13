Historic Rewind: For First Time After Independence, Pakistan Brings Back Sanskrit And Plans Epic Studies In Gita and Mahabharat – But Why Now?

Pakistan Brings Back Historic Sanskrit Course At LUMS
For the first time since the 1947 Partition, the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has introduced a formal, credited course in Sanskrit. What began as a three-month weekend workshop, met with an overwhelming response from students and professionals, has now been upgraded to a four-credit university course, with plans to expand it into a year-long program by 2027.
🚨 Sanskrit has returned to classrooms in Pakistan, with LUMS introducing a course for the first time since Partition. pic.twitter.com/v6fl63ilY0
What Is Making All Of Us Curious?
Almost after so decades of denial, the neighbouring country seems to have finally woken up in its education system , and guess what? It has started with Sanskrit, claiming it as “theirs too.”
But the major question that arises is, why NOW? Wasn’t it the language for so many years after independence or before that as well?
From what history tells us, the region’s academic languages were primarily Sanskrit and Urdu , English came much later with the Britishers. Since 1947, India continuously updated its syllabus, embracing Sanskrit’s legacy as a classical language. Meanwhile, Pakistan seemed to be in denial about Sanskrit being a base language in its own soil.
Isn’t it funny that now, when the world has recognised Sanskrit’s value, history, and authenticity, Pakistan suddenly says, “HUMARI BHI HAI”? It’s dramatic, it’s witty, and undeniably a jibe at the timing , finally acknowledging a shared cultural heritage, decades too late, but better late than never!
