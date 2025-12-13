LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Historic Rewind: For First Time After Independence, Pakistan Brings Back Sanskrit And Plans Epic Studies In Gita and Mahabharat – But Why Now?

Historic Rewind: For First Time After Independence, Pakistan Brings Back Sanskrit And Plans Epic Studies In Gita and Mahabharat – But Why Now?

Pakistan’s LUMS introduces Sanskrit for the first time since Partition, offering courses on the Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita, reclaiming cultural heritage, exploring ancient texts, and bridging historical and linguistic divides.

For First Time After Independence, Pakistan Brings Back Sanskrit (Pic:X)
For First Time After Independence, Pakistan Brings Back Sanskrit (Pic:X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 13, 2025 10:37:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Historic Rewind: For First Time After Independence, Pakistan Brings Back Sanskrit And Plans Epic Studies In Gita and Mahabharat – But Why Now?

Pakistan Brings Back Historic Sanskrit Course At LUMS

For the first time since the 1947 Partition, the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has introduced a formal, credited course in Sanskrit. What began as a three-month weekend workshop, met with an overwhelming response from students and professionals, has now been upgraded to a four-credit university course, with plans to expand it into a year-long program by 2027.

What Is Making All Of Us Curious?

Almost after so decades of denial, the neighbouring country seems to have finally woken up in its education system , and guess what? It has started with Sanskrit, claiming it as “theirs too.”

But the major question that arises is, why NOW? Wasn’t it the language for so many years after independence or before that as well?

From what history tells us, the region’s academic languages were primarily Sanskrit and Urdu , English came much later with the Britishers. Since 1947, India continuously updated its syllabus, embracing Sanskrit’s legacy as a classical language. Meanwhile, Pakistan seemed to be in denial about Sanskrit being a base language in its own soil.

Isn’t it funny that now, when the world has recognised Sanskrit’s value, history, and authenticity, Pakistan suddenly says, “HUMARI BHI HAI”? It’s dramatic, it’s witty, and undeniably a jibe at the timing , finally acknowledging a shared cultural heritage, decades too late, but better late than never!

Why Has Pakistan Introduce Sanskrit Again? To Focus On Ancient Epics Now

The very bold and interesting decision of the Gurmani Centre for Languages and Literature at LUMS to offer courses on the Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita,  these are the two most important epics of South Asia and are deeply rooted in India, has already created a lot of interest and got a lot of people talking.
However, the students will not be told how to interpret the literature religiously, and that is the main point of this lecture series. This means soon the students will be able to read these texts through a literary, philosophical, and historical lens, unpacking the very stories that have been told in the region for ages.
What is even more interesting? 

They are making cultural and linguistic connections , like, for example, looking into the Urdu version of the Mahabharat TV series’ theme song. It is a smart, fun way to show how narratives and notions go around, change, and find their place in different languages.

Just think about this, classroom following the path of Arjuna’s chariot and Krishna’s advice through the mists of time and realizing that these ancient stories are not only Indian , they are world culture’s shared treasures. 

Cultural Reclamation: Why Sanskrit Matters

The LUMS Sanskrit initiative is not just an academic course but an audacious act of cultural and intellectual reclamation, ending a 70-year silence since Partition. Experts like Dr. Shahid Rasheed and Dr. Ali Usman Qasmi point out that Sanskrit is a common heritage of South Asia that transcends religious divides. The language of the great grammarian Panini, whose birthplace is located in present-day Pakistan, is a stark reminder of the intertwined history of the region. 

According to a media report by The Tribune, Dr. Ali Usman Qasmi, Director of the Gurmani Centre, said, “Pakistan has one of the richest yet most neglected Sanskrit archives at the Punjab University library. A significant collection of Sanskrit palm-leaf manuscripts was catalogued in the 1930s by scholar J.C.R. Woolner, but no Pakistani academic has engaged with this collection since 1947. Only foreign researchers use it. Training scholars locally will change that.”

Historic Rewind: For First Time After Independence, Pakistan Brings Back Sanskrit And Plans Epic Studies In Gita and Mahabharat – But Why Now?

By declaring Sanskrit to be “ours too,” LUMS invites students and scholars to delve into the ancient world of knowledge, to uncover the literary treasures, to trace the historical continuity which leads to the present day, thus creating a region of pride and awareness around a culture that has been long forgotten, and a legacy that has been deep-rooted in ancient times.

(With Inputs From ‘X’ And Media Reports)

Also Read: Delhi Weather Update: Rain To Return In Delhi? UP On Yellow Alert, Check Weather…

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 10:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bhagavad Gita study Pakistanclassical languages PakistanGurmani Centre LUMShome-hero-pos-2LUMS Sanskrit 2025Mahabharata course PakistanPakistan Sanskrit courseSanskrit education PakistanSanskrit manuscripts Punjab UniversitySanskrit revival PakistanSouth Asian heritage

RELATED News

Trump Considers Warsh Or Hassett To Lead Fed, Wants ‘Smart Voice’ On Interest Rate Decisions

Iran Arrests Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi In What Supporters Call A ‘Brutal’ Detention

Why Jemima Khan Has Urged Elon Musk To Intervene Over X Posts On Her Imprisoned Ex-Husband Imran Khan?

Why Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Is Being Challenged By 20 US States- What It Means For Indians? Explained

After Deadly Border Clashes, Thailand And Cambodia Agree To Renew Ceasefire, Says Trump

LATEST NEWS

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Day 1 Collection: Kapil Sharma Comedy Opens Slow

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13.12.2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Weather Update: Rain To Return In Delhi? UP On Yellow Alert, Check Weather Forecast

India’s Forex Reserves Rise To USD 687 Billion Amid Gold Gains, Maintaining Strong External Sector Buffer: RBI

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives In Kolkata With Son AbRam Ahead Of Meeting Football Legend Lionel Messi

Geminid Meteor Shower 2025: Looking For Weekend Plans? Here’s When And How To See 100 Shooting Stars

‘Nobody Goes Crazy Like This For A President’ December Night Turns Historic As Lionel Messi Lands In Kolkata At 3:00 AM, Watch Viral Videos Of Fans

After Deadly Border Clashes, Thailand And Cambodia Agree To Renew Ceasefire, Says Trump

Historic Rewind: For First Time After Independence, Pakistan Brings Back Sanskrit And Plans Epic Studies In Gita and Mahabharat – But Why Now?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Historic Rewind: For First Time After Independence, Pakistan Brings Back Sanskrit And Plans Epic Studies In Gita and Mahabharat – But Why Now?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Historic Rewind: For First Time After Independence, Pakistan Brings Back Sanskrit And Plans Epic Studies In Gita and Mahabharat – But Why Now?
Historic Rewind: For First Time After Independence, Pakistan Brings Back Sanskrit And Plans Epic Studies In Gita and Mahabharat – But Why Now?
Historic Rewind: For First Time After Independence, Pakistan Brings Back Sanskrit And Plans Epic Studies In Gita and Mahabharat – But Why Now?
Historic Rewind: For First Time After Independence, Pakistan Brings Back Sanskrit And Plans Epic Studies In Gita and Mahabharat – But Why Now?

QUICK LINKS