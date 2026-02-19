‘I Love Nicki Minaj’: Donald Trump Praises Rapper’s ‘Beautiful Skin And Long Nails’ At Black History Month Event After Presenting President’s Gold Card — Watch Viral Video

When the US President Donald Trump appeared at a Black History Month event at the White House in Washington, DC, he attracted significant media coverage due to comments aimed at the music and the looks of one of his guests rapper Nicki Minaj, her skin, and her extremely long nails in particular.

In his speech, Trump kept flattering Minaj, referring to her as so beautiful and even saying that her nails were that long before jokingly asking her whether they were real, which would also trend on social media. His non conformist comments were part of a more general speech where he also mentioned historic Black American people, weaving the classic knowledge with individual stories of Minaj being supportive and appearing there.







Physical appearance dominated much of what the event was supposed to convey to the majority of onlookers in the case of Minaj. The statements of Trump on her nails and skin were widely discussed on social media where videos went viral. Other observers pointed to the fact that this was not the first occasion Trump had made a comment about Minaj and her style, at a previous Trump Accounts summit he made a joke that he would have his nails grow so long that he could match her, which highlights a long running and very visible relationship between the president and the rapper. Minaj has publicly defended Trump over the past few months, identifying herself as arguably his biggest supporter and saying that criticism of their relationship only encouraged her to support him even more.

The episode has elicited different responses on the internet and in the political scene, integrating pop culture with politics and provoking a discussion of the character of comments made by political leaders in the masses. Although Trump used the platform to applaud the stance of Minaj and her personal qualities, critics claimed that the emphasis on looks at an occasion that commemorates a major civil rights celebration was not right or got people distracted with the issues on the ground. In any case, his viral nature of the comments, particularly the ones concerning Minaj and her nails and beauty, secured the fact that the moment became one of the key topics in both mainstream and social media.

