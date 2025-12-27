LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > “I Was Running Out of My Asthma Inhaler”: How Stranger Redditor’s Act of Kindness for 19-Year-Old Blew the Internet’s Mind

A simple post on Reddit has turned into a moment that touched hearts across the internet. A 19-year-old from Lucknow, struggling with unemployment, family financial distress, and worsening asthma amid hazardous air quality, shared his fears about running out of his inhaler. The teen was already finding it difficult to even buy an inhaler, as he has no job and financial pressure at home.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 27, 2025 11:25:04 IST

A simple post on Reddit has turned into a moment that touched hearts across the internet. A 19-year-old from Lucknow, struggling with unemployment, family financial distress, and worsening asthma amid hazardous air quality, shared his fears about running out of his inhaler. 

Teen Reddit Post Went Viral

A 19-year-old shared what began as a candid account of personal struggle, which soon turned into a widely shared story of empathy and support. 

He wrote, “to top it all off, I have asthma and live in India with 400 AQI,” citing that running low on asthma medicines was making him worried. 

The teen was already finding it difficult to even buy an inhaler, as he has no job and financial pressure at home. 

How Strager Redditor Helped Him?

Soon after the post, a stranger on Reddit reached out to the teenager and offered financial help to purchase an asthma inhaler. With the assistance, the teen was able to buy the much-needed medicine along with a few basic essentials to manage for the time being. 

His post reads, “A Redditor gave me money to buy me medicine…I received the inhaler and a few other essentials for some relief.” The teen expressed gratitude for the unexpected act of kindness that helped ease his immediate worries. 

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 11:25 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS