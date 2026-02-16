‘Imran Khan Shall Not Be Given Any Treatment Without…’ Jailed Former Pak PM’s Family Rejects Government-Appointed Doctors As 73-Year-Old Loses 85% Vision

Imran Khan’s eye condition worsens: Imran Khan’s family says they’re deeply worried about his health after officials denied him hospital care for a serious eye problem.

Khan, 73, has spent more than two years in jail. According to his lawyer, he’s lost nearly 85 percent of the vision in his right eye. Back in late January, doctors operated to remove a blood clot.

Imran Khan’s Jail Health Crisis Deepens

Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered authorities to get Khan a full medical check-up by a team of doctors, and to let him call his sons before Monday.

But when a specialist eye hospital in Rawalpindi got ready to treat him on Sunday, authorities kept Khan inside the prison instead. They examined him there without his own doctors or any family around.

Khan’s party, PTI, called out this “closed-door” exam, saying it just makes things look worse.

Imran Khan’s Family Rejects Government-Appointed Doctors

His sisters, Noreen and Aleema Khanum, flat-out rejected any assessment by doctors appointed by the government. “Imran Khan shouldn’t get any treatment unless his personal doctors and family are present and approve it,” Aleema said.

She told The Independent that her family can’t understand why officials keep blocking the specialists that Khan’s own doctors recommend. “We’re extremely worried,” she said.

His eye problem has become another major flashpoint in a long fight over his imprisonment, which Khan and his party insist is politically motivated. The family says prison authorities keep delaying or denying treatment, and that Khan’s vision has suffered because of it.

They also worry about his safety. After all, back in November 2022, Khan survived a shooting at a rally. The attack left him with nerve damage and lasting health problems.

A day after the government said doctors had checked on Khan in jail, they submitted his medical reports to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

What does Imran Khan’s eye report say?

According to senior sources, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan handed over those reports during a meeting in the Chief Justice’s chambers.

The sources say Khan’s vital signs look good for his age, but he has serious vision loss in one eye. Ophthalmology tests show one eye still has 6/6 vision, but the other is only working at about 67 to 72 percent.

The report says his eyes “are working fine” overall, but he needs proper treatment from specialists.

This latest report comes after the Supreme Court’s February 12 judgment on Khan’s medical care and access. Now, with these new findings, the court is expected to issue another ruling soon.

