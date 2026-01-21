Internet Loses Calm Over Trump’s ‘F**king Embarassing’ Speech At Davos 2026, Calls POTUS ‘Lunatic’ Over His Remarks On Greenland

Trump Davos Speech: On Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Donald Trump said flat out that only the United States can defend Greenland.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for the people in Greenland and Denmark, I really do. But here’s the thing: every NATO ally needs to protect its own land. The truth is, no other country, no group of countries, really, can keep Greenland secure except us. We’re a great power,” Trump said.

He also claimed Greenland is “sitting undefended” and said he’s pushing for new talks to discuss the U.S. acquiring Greenland.

How did the Internet react?

Surrogate for Trump. This speech at Davos is fucking embarrassing — Patrick Casey (@PatrickCas680) January 21, 2026

trump’s speech at Davos is horrifying.

He’s obviously insane. Really & truly insane.

And he’s dying right in front of our eyes. — Joanie rebels 🌊 🇺🇦🐸- Demilitarize the Police . (@JoanieReb) January 21, 2026







Trump Davos speech is literally all over the place. Quite low energy too. — 𝓐𝓓𝓞𝓝 (@ADONTHEGREAT) January 21, 2026







The speech Trump is now giving at Davos is absolutely demented, even by Trump standards. He’s becoming more aggressive and detached from reality by the day. The prospect of a US invasion of Greenland and Canada is not just real but fast becoming inevitable with Trump in charge. pic.twitter.com/4b1IiHXZff — Daractenus (@Daractenus) January 21, 2026







Donald Trump, the United States President, arrived in Davos today, with a few European allies expressing negative response to his comments about Greenland.

Earlier this morning Trump boarded another plane after the Air Force One was diverted because of a minor electrical problem during the flight to Davos to the WEF. In the meantime, the chairman of the EU Ursula von der Leyen declared that Europe is completely ready to take action in response to the tariff threats of Trump.

The major disruptions that are happening in the world are occurring during the annual forum. The visit is in light of the fact that the US and its European allies are still on edge over his threat of acquiring Greenland, followed by the threats on the tariff.

