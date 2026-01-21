LIVE TV
Internet Loses Calm Over Trump's 'F**king Embarassing' Speech At Davos 2026, Calls POTUS 'Lunatic' Over His Remarks On Greenland

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Donald Trump claimed only the United States can defend Greenland, calling the Arctic island “undefended.”

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 21, 2026 20:23:18 IST

Trump Davos Speech: On Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Donald Trump said flat out that only the United States can defend Greenland.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for the people in Greenland and Denmark, I really do. But here’s the thing: every NATO ally needs to protect its own land. The truth is, no other country, no group of countries, really, can keep Greenland secure except us. We’re a great power,” Trump said.

He also claimed Greenland is “sitting undefended” and said he’s pushing for new talks to discuss the U.S. acquiring Greenland.

How did the Internet react? 







Donald Trump, the United States President, arrived in Davos today, with a few European allies expressing negative response to his comments about Greenland.

Earlier this morning Trump boarded another plane after the Air Force One was diverted because of a minor electrical problem during the flight to Davos to the WEF. In the meantime, the chairman of the EU Ursula von der Leyen declared that Europe is completely ready to take action in response to the tariff threats of Trump.

The major disruptions that are happening in the world are occurring during the annual forum. The visit is in light of the fact that the US and its European allies are still on edge over his threat of acquiring Greenland, followed by the threats on the tariff.

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 8:23 PM IST
QUICK LINKS