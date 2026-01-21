LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > DAVOS 2026: Donald Trump Says The US Picked Up 50 Million Barrels From Venezuela, Reveals They Proposed 'Let's Make A Deal' Once Attack Ended

Donald Trump arrived in Davos on January 21, 2026, amid rising tensions with Europe over his push to buy Greenland and looming tariff threats against NATO allies.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: January 21, 2026 19:37:31 IST

Donald Trump, during his speech at Davos 2026, spoke about Venezuela. Speaking to a silent room with no cheers, POTUS stated, ‘We picked up 50 Million Barrels from Venezuela.’

He added that Venezuela will be making more money and the US is only helping the nation.  Trump also shared, “Once the attack ended, they said, “let’s make a deal.”

Trump lands at Davos 2026

Trump touched down in Switzerland on January 21, 2026, stepping off Air Force One into the snow at Davos, surrounded by tight security. The flight itself hit a snag a minor electrical glitch forced the plane to turn back briefly to the U.S., adding a little extra drama to his arrival.

He showed up while tensions between the U.S. and Europe were already running high. The big reason? Trump’s aggressive push to buy Greenland from Denmark. The Arctic island isn’t just another icy outpost. Washington sees it as a key piece for national security and expanding missile defence. 

Now, Trump has threatened new tariffs starting at 10% in February and climbing to 25% by June targeting eight NATO allies like Denmark, Norway, France, Germany, and the UK, unless they get behind his Greenland plan. European leaders aren’t having it. France and the EU have already warned they’re ready to hit back, and the whole situation is putting real strain on NATO unity.

At Davos, Trump is doubling down on his America First agenda. He’s expected to hammer home points about tariffs and sovereignty, setting the stage for some tough, possibly explosive meetings with other world leaders.

He didn’t hold back before even arriving in Davos. After landing in Zurich, Trump took shots at European leaders, mocking them just a day ahead of the World Economic Forum.

But the mood at the Swiss ski resort is anything but welcoming for him. Leaders like Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney are warning this could fracture the U.S.-led world order, and France’s Emmanuel Macron is flat-out promising to stand up to “bullies.” 

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 7:31 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Davos 2026donald trumplatest world newsWEF 2026

QUICK LINKS