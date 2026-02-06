LIVE TV
Islamabad Explosion Video: Suspected Suicide Blast During Friday Prayers In A Mosque Kills More Than 20, Nearly 100 Injured, Investigation Underway

Islamabad Explosion Video: Suspected Suicide Blast During Friday Prayers In A Mosque Kills More Than 20, Nearly 100 Injured, Investigation Underway

Security guards reportedly stopped the attacker from entering the main hall, limiting casualties, as authorities fear a rise in sectarian violence in the capital.

The blast happened at a religious shrine in Islamabad, Pakistan (IMAGE: X)
The blast happened at a religious shrine in Islamabad, Pakistan (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 6, 2026 16:29:17 IST

Islamabad Explosion Video: Suspected Suicide Blast During Friday Prayers In A Mosque Kills More Than 20, Nearly 100 Injured, Investigation Underway

A huge explosion slammed Islamabad on Friday, sending shockwaves through the city and forcing officials to declare a state of emergency.

Islamabad Blast: 25 Killed, Over 80 Injured in Explosion

Police say at least 25 people died in the blast, which tore through Tarlai Imambargah in Shehzad Town. It happened just after Friday prayers.

More than 80 people got hurt, and ambulances rushed them to PIMS and Polyclinic Hospital. Rescue crews jumped into action right away. Security forces showed up fast too.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack.

Pakistan on Edge as Explosion Hits Islamabad Mosque

All this comes as Pakistan’s military is in the middle of a major operation in Balochistan, called Radd-ul-Fitna-1. The offensive started on January 26, and so far, troops have killed 216 Baloch rebels. But it’s come at a cost—22 security personnel, and 36 civilians have also lost their lives.

Balochistan sits on Pakistan’s border with Iran and Afghanistan. The region has seen a long-running insurgency, with Baloch groups pushing for independence and targeting both security forces and projects linked to the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

This isn’t the first time Islamabad has faced such violence in recent months. About three months ago, a suicide bomber struck the city’s District Judicial Complex, killing 12 and injuring 27.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, said the attacker blew himself up near a police vehicle after failing to get into the courthouse.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif blames Afghanistan

After that blast, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif pointed a finger at Afghanistan and warned the country was at war. He posted on X, “Anyone who thinks the Pakistan army is fighting this only in the Afghan-Pakistan border region or Balochistan should take the suicide attack at Islamabad district courts as a wake-up call. This is a war for all of Pakistan.”

ALSO READ: Pakistan: Powerful Explosion Near A Mosque Rocks Islamabad, More Than 20 Killed And 80 Injured As Police And Rescue Team Rush To The Spot, Emergency Imposed In Nearby Areas

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 4:29 PM IST
Islamabad Explosion Video: Suspected Suicide Blast During Friday Prayers In A Mosque Kills More Than 20, Nearly 100 Injured, Investigation Underway

Islamabad Explosion Video: Suspected Suicide Blast During Friday Prayers In A Mosque Kills More Than 20, Nearly 100 Injured, Investigation Underway

Islamabad Explosion Video: Suspected Suicide Blast During Friday Prayers In A Mosque Kills More Than 20, Nearly 100 Injured, Investigation Underway
Islamabad Explosion Video: Suspected Suicide Blast During Friday Prayers In A Mosque Kills More Than 20, Nearly 100 Injured, Investigation Underway
Islamabad Explosion Video: Suspected Suicide Blast During Friday Prayers In A Mosque Kills More Than 20, Nearly 100 Injured, Investigation Underway
Islamabad Explosion Video: Suspected Suicide Blast During Friday Prayers In A Mosque Kills More Than 20, Nearly 100 Injured, Investigation Underway

QUICK LINKS