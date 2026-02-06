LIVE TV
Pakistan: Powerful Explosion Near A Mosque Rocks Islamabad, More Than 20 Killed And 80 Injured As Police And Rescue Team Rush To The Spot, Emergency Imposed In Nearby Areas

An explosion at the Tarlai Imambargah in Islamabad’s Shehzad Town triggered panic and emergency response across major hospitals.

An explosion occurred at Imam Bargah Khadijat-ul-Kubra in the Tarlai area of Islamabad (IMAGE: X)
An explosion occurred at Imam Bargah Khadijat-ul-Kubra in the Tarlai area of Islamabad (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: February 6, 2026 16:05:02 IST

An explosion rocked the Tarlai Imambargah in Islamabad’s Shehzad Town, and right away, people started fearing the worst. Police and rescue teams raced to the scene, launching rescue efforts as chaos unfolded.

Hospitals across the city, Polyclinic, Pims, and CDA Hospital, went into emergency mode. At Pims, the executive director ordered full emergency measures.

As per latest reports, more than 20 people have been killed and 80 injured. NewsX will keep you posted. 

Staff kicked into high gear in the main ER, burn unit, ortho, and neurology. Ambulances kept bringing in injured people from the blast.

Security officials say quick-thinking guards at the entrance managed to stop the attacker from getting inside the main hall, where dozens had gathered to pray.

Security Forces Launch Rescue Operation

Even so, the explosion tore apart the gate, blew out windows in nearby buildings, and left debris everywhere. Eyewitnesses described a huge plume of black smoke, ambulances and fire trucks speeding in, and a scene of confusion.

Islamabad has already seen its share of tragedy lately. In November 2025, a suicide attack outside the district courts killed twelve people. Just this January, a gas cylinder exploded after a wedding, killing eight, including the newlyweds.

Now, this attack on worshippers has everyone worried about a spike in sectarian violence, even in a city as tightly guarded as this one.

Rescue workers are still combing through the area, searching for survivors and moving the wounded to hospitals. Police have sealed off the neighbourhood and started collecting evidence. So far, no one has claimed responsibility.

Officials haven’t given out any confirmed numbers on casualties yet. Everyone’s waiting for updates from the Interior Ministry and city authorities.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 3:25 PM IST
