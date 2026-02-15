LIVE TV
Jmail Surpasses 450M Views, Making Epstein Files Go Viral- What Is This New Gmail-Like Tool That Lets The Public Access Millions Of Documents?

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 15, 2026 15:45:32 IST

A new web tool called Jmail has taken the internet by storm, surpassing 450 million pageviews as it allows the public to explore the Jeffrey Epstein files in a Gmail-like interface. 

The platform is designed to make tens of thousands of documents more accessible, transforming the way people browse court-released emails, images, flight logs, and audio recordings.

What Is Jmail?

Jmail is a Gmail-style web platform created by internet artist Riley Walz and software engineer Luke Igel. The tool organizes publicly released documents linked to Epstein, allowing users to interact with the archive as if they were checking an email inbox. 

The US Department of Justice released the Epstein files on January 30, 2026, which included sensitive materials such as names of prominent figures, travel logs, flight histories, images, and audio recordings.

Previously scattered across PDFs and hard-to-read scans, these documents were difficult to navigate until Jmail arrived.

How Jmail Works

Jmail mirrors Gmail’s familiar layout with an Inbox, Starred, and Sent folders. Users can scroll through emails, follow conversation threads, and use keyword searches to track correspondence over time. 

One of its standout features is the community-driven star function, which allows users to mark emails they find significant, ranking them based on collective interest. 

The platform also includes JPhotos, a searchable library of images, JDrive for millions of documents, JFlights to track Epstein’s flight history, and Jotify, which organizes hours of audio recordings in a Spotify-like format. The interface even includes playful elements, such as a profile image of Epstein greeting users with “Hi Jeffrey!” while a small hat appears in the logo.

Jmail creation

Jmail was developed by Riley Walz, an internet artist, and Luke Igel, CEO of AI video editing company Kino. The creators have been clear that Jmail does not release any new evidence. 

Instead, it repackages material already available in the public domain, improving usability and readability for journalists, researchers, and the general public.

Luke Igel explained the motivation behind the tool, saying that the original emails were difficult to read, often buried in poorly scanned formats, and that Jmail transforms these into a searchable and readable interface.

What Users Can Do

Visitors to Jmail can search for names or keywords across the emails, browse conversations in chronological order, identify messages involving specific correspondents, and explore connections between figures mentioned in the archive. 

The familiar Gmail-style features, combined with AI-based text conversion and optical character recognition, allow low-quality scans to be transformed into readable text, making it far easier to navigate tens of thousands of emails without adding any private or unreleased content.

Why Jmail Is Going Viral

While the Epstein files had been publicly available, their scattered format made meaningful exploration cumbersome. Jmail’s intuitive, Gmail-like interface has changed that, allowing users to explore the archive in a way that feels familiar and easy to use. 

The platform’s 450 million pageviews highlight the public’s intense curiosity and the demand for a tool that brings transparency and accessibility to complex public records. 

Although some have questioned the ethics of recreating a Gmail-style environment for such sensitive documents, the creators emphasize that Jmail simply reorganizes public records and does not introduce any new material.

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 3:43 PM IST
