Home > World > BNP's Tarique Rahman To Take Oath With Cabinet Next Week After Landslide Win In Bangladesh Election

Tarique Rahman: Bangladesh is set to witness a change of guard as President Mohammed Shahabuddin is expected to swear in a new cabinet led by Tarique Rahman within the next four days, officials said on Saturday.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 14, 2026 22:51:48 IST

Tarique Rahman: Bangladesh is set to witness a change of guard as President Mohammed Shahabuddin is expected to swear in a new cabinet led by Tarique Rahman within the next four days, officials said on Saturday.

Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a decisive mandate in the 13th parliamentary elections, winning more than a two-thirds majority in Thursday’s polls.

Swearing-In Likely On February 16 Or 17

Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid confirmed that, in line with constitutional provisions, the oath ceremony will be administered by the president at Bangabhaban, the official residence of the head of state. However, no formal date has been announced.

A senior BNP policymaker indicated that the ceremony is likely to take place on February 16 or 17.

Under the Constitution, Members of Parliament-elect must take the oath within 3 days of the gazette notification. The notification was issued on Saturday morning, meaning the oath-taking window could extend through February 15, 16, and 17, according to law ministry officials.

Rashid said preparations would begin as soon as the president finalises the schedule. “Even if it is tomorrow, we will have to be ready,” he said, adding that the administration would announce the date once officially informed.

Constitutional Hurdles Over MPs’ Oath

The formation process faces procedural challenges. Traditionally, the Speaker of the previous parliament administers the oath to newly elected MPs. However, the former Speaker has resigned and is reportedly staying at an undisclosed location, while the Deputy Speaker is currently in jail.

A key aide to Rahman said the Constitution provides flexibility in such situations, allowing the president to appoint an alternative authority to oversee the swearing-in of lawmakers if required.

Once MPs are sworn in, the majority party formally elects its parliamentary leader, paving the way for cabinet formation.

Landmark Poll After Political Turmoil

The 13th parliamentary election carries added significance as it follows months of political instability and security concerns. The unrest began with student-led protests that culminated in the fall of the 15-year rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Hasina fled to India on August 5, and three days later, Muhammad Yunus assumed charge as Chief Adviser of the interim government.

According to the Election Commission, the BNP won 209 of the 297 declared seats. The right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats. Hasina’s Awami League was barred from contesting the polls.

The voter turnout stood at 59.44 per cent. Results in two constituencies, Chattogram-2 and Chattogram-4, have been withheld, while polling in one seat was postponed following the death of a candidate.

With a commanding majority and constitutional timelines in motion, attention now turns to the formal swearing-in that will mark the beginning of a new political chapter in Bangladesh.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 10:51 PM IST
