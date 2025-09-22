Looking For A Soulmate Amid H-1B Crisis? This US Matrimony App Will Help You Find True Love Based On Your Visa Status

The H-1B visa, which was once regarded as the golden ticket of Indian tech-savvy individuals in the US, has been put in a predicament. US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on September 19, 2025, adding a fee of 100,000 to new H-1B applications.

Although the current visa holders do not have to worry, the enormous increase has caused ripples in India, which takes in almost 71 per cent of H-1B approvals. Nasscom, an industry body, has already predicted disturbances in IT operation,s and families are re-evaluating their migration fantasies.

The reasons why a Visa status can be a Dealbreaker

Jasveer Singh, the CEO of Knot Dating, disclosed that visa status has become one of the highest filters in matrimonial decisions. A stable work visa is synonymous with a secure future and permanency to a large number of Indian NRIs, and this is particularly true in the US.

The new cost barrier has pushed families to consider a valid H-1B or Green Card more and more as a symbol of status and security, in some cases even more valuable than education or character.

H1B influences the Matrimonial market. Especially the Telugu community! When we launched Knot Dating in the US (including 5 other countries) They key insight that came out: VISA status matters. And it’s often a dealbreaker. Now American NRI profiles can be selected basis their… pic.twitter.com/gpK0Gb3i1d — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) September 21, 2025

This is especially affecting the Telugu diaspora. The H-1B is nearly a cultural dream in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which have been sending students and IT professionals to the US for a long time. In the Telugu matrimonial circles, grooms who have a sure US visa tend to attract high bids.

The H-1B holder will increase in value with the new $100,000 charge, creating a demand and a feeling of exclusivity in the matchmaking market. One of the users on X commented, “The bride price in the Telugu society is now going to increase exponentially.

How did the Internet react?

There have been mixed reactions online. The trend has been criticised by some users as superficial: “It is such a wretched method of sifting out those who one intends to marry based on their financials, instead of compatibility, values, passion? The new reality was laughed at: Trump charges H-1B a fee of 100k, and within a minute, he shouts: Do you have H-1B? Do you love me? is turned into a better line than Do you have H-1B?

The H-1B, besides being a sign of security and international capacity to many, critics state that the reduction of relations to visa categories to an extent of undermining compatibility, love and shared values, which are what make a successful marriage long lasting, may be a grave mistake.