Home > Viral News > Mid-Air Scare Caught On Video: Air China Flight Makes Emergency Landing, Passengers Panic After Power Bank In Overhead Luggage Catches Fire

An Air China flight from Hangzhou to Seoul made an emergency landing in Shanghai after a lithium battery caught fire mid-air. A viral video shows panicked passengers as crew members swiftly extinguish the blaze, preventing a major disaster. All passengers landed safely.

Fire breaks out in the overhead luggage bin on board Air China flight (PHOTO: X)
Fire breaks out in the overhead luggage bin on board Air China flight (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 18, 2025 21:25:24 IST

An Air China flight had to emergency land in Shanghai after a lithium battery in a passenger’s bag caught fire. This occurred on Saturday on a flight from Hangzhou to Seoul.  

This was confirmed on flight CA139. The airline explained that after takeoff, a battery in an overhead compartment caught fire.  

Passengers’ screams were recorded in a video that is going viral on social media. The overhead compartment was on fire, and other passengers were yelling “hurry up” as flight crew scrambled to extinguish the fire.  

The video also shows the smoke in the cabin as the crew tried to control the fire and calm the panicked passengers.  

Crew Averts Major Mishap  

Air China confirmed that the fire was extinguished in a few minutes and the plane was diverted to Shanghai without incident. Since the crew was able to control the fire, no injuries were recorded.

A significant mishap was averted, and all travellers arrived safely. The flight departed at 9:47 a.m. and was scheduled to reach Incheon International Airport at 12:20 p.m. local time.  

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 9:25 PM IST
