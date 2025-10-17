Muslim Man Prays In Madinah For Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Recovery, Video Wins Hearts Across India , Says ‘Sabse Acche Insaan…’

LIVE TV
A video from Madinah showing a Muslim man praying for Hindu spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj’s recovery has gone viral, spreading a message of unity and compassion across India. In the clip, Sufiyan Allahabadi is seen offering prayers for the ailing saint, who is battling kidney failure.

Premanand Maharaj's Health
Premanand Maharaj's Health

October 17, 2025

A video from Madinah showing a Muslim man praying for Hindu spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj’s health has gone viral across India. The clip features Sufiyan Allahabadi praying for the Vrindavan-based saint’s speedy recovery.

The video highlights a touching display of interfaith harmony. People from different communities have praised Sufiyan’s act, calling it an example of India’s long-standing tradition of unity and compassion beyond religion.

The one-minute-twenty-second video shows Sufiyan Allahabadi praying with folded hands in Madinah. Holding his phone with Premanand Ji Maharaj’s picture, Sufiyan offers dua for his recovery.

He says, “O Allah, please make India’s great saint Premanand Maharaj healthy soon so that he can continue guiding his devotees.” He adds that he came from Prayagraj to pray for the saint’s wellness and respects him deeply. “Being a good and true person matters more than religion,” Sufiyan says in the video.

Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Health Condition

Reports say that Premanand Ji Maharaj is suffering from autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, which has caused both kidneys to fail.

The saint, based in Vrindavan, is a well-known devotee of Radha Rani. His ashram attracts thousands of devotees, and his spiritual discourses are highly popular.

His followers have been offering prayers for his recovery across the country. The video from Madinah has amplified the outpouring of love and unity among people of different faiths.

The viral video has received thousands of views and shares on social media platforms. Users have praised Sufiyan’s gesture as a beautiful act of humanity. One user wrote, “This taught us the true meaning of humanity.” Another commented, “This is the beauty of my country.”

Muslim Man Offers Kidney to Premanand Ji Maharaj

In another act of compassion, Arif Khan Chishti, a 26-year-old Muslim man from Madhya Pradesh, offered to donate one of his kidneys to Premanand Ji Maharaj. Chishti, a resident of Itarsi in Narmadapuram district, sent a letter through the Collector’s office to express his wish.

 In the letter, he wrote, “Whether I remain alive or not, your life is precious for the world. I voluntarily offer one of my kidneys to you. Please accept this small gift.” His gesture is being hailed as a true example of unity and humanity.

