Not China, Not Dubai THIS Country is Richest in the World with $156,755.35 GDP Per Capita

When it comes to wealth, most people immediately think of China or Dubai, but the real leader might surprise you. This country boasts an astonishing $156,755 GDP per capita, making it the richest nation in the world by individual wealth. From high incomes to a booming financial sector, take a look at the top 10 richest countries in the world.
The country that topped the list of the world’s richest nations by GDP per capita is Singapore. Known for its robust economy, strategic location, and thriving financial and trade sectors. Singapore has consistently ranked among the wealthiest countries globally. With a GDP per capita of $156,755, the city-state not only offers high standards of living for its residents but also stands as a global hub for business, innovation, and economic growth.
Top 10 World’s Richest Countries 2025
|Rank
|Country
|GDP Per Capita ($)
|1
|Singapore
|$156,755.35
|2
|Luxembourg
|$152,915.41
|3
|Macao SAR
|$134,041.95
|4
|Ireland
|$133,999.52
|5
|Qatar
|$121,605.13
|6
|Norway
|$107,891.95
|7
|Switzerland
|$97,581.32
|8
|Brunei Darussalam
|$95,738.15
|9
|Guyana
|$94,258.28
|10
|United States
|$89,105.20
