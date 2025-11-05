LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Not China, Not Dubai THIS Country is Richest in the World with $156,755.35 GDP Per Capita

Not China, Not Dubai THIS Country is Richest in the World with $156,755.35 GDP Per Capita

When it comes to wealth, most people immediately think of China or Dubai, but the real leader might surprise you. This country boasts an astonishing $156,755 GDP per capita, making it the richest nation in the world by individual wealth. From high incomes to a booming financial sector, take a look at the top 10 richest countries in the world.

Top 10 World's Richest Countries 2025. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
Top 10 World's Richest Countries 2025. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 5, 2025 19:00:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Not China, Not Dubai THIS Country is Richest in the World with $156,755.35 GDP Per Capita

When it comes to wealth, most people immediately think of China or Dubai, but the real leader might surprise you. This country boasts an astonishing $156,755 GDP per capita, making it the richest nation in the world by individual wealth. From high incomes to a booming financial sector, take a look at the top 10 richest countries in the world. 

The country that topped the list of the world’s richest nations by GDP per capita is Singapore. Known for its robust economy, strategic location, and thriving financial and trade sectors. Singapore has consistently ranked among the wealthiest countries globally. With a GDP per capita of $156,755, the city-state not only offers high standards of living for its residents but also stands as a global hub for business, innovation, and economic growth. 

Top 10 World’s Richest Countries 2025

Rank Country  GDP Per Capita ($)
1 Singapore  $156,755.35
Luxembourg  $152,915.41
Macao SAR $134,041.95
Ireland $133,999.52
Qatar  $121,605.13
Norway $107,891.95
Switzerland $97,581.32
Brunei Darussalam $95,738.15
Guyana $94,258.28
10 United States  $89,105.20
First published on: Nov 5, 2025 7:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chinachina economycity-stateeconomic growthfinancial hubGDP per capitaglobal-economyhigh incomeindiaIndia economyjapanliving standardsprosperityrichest country 2025singaporeSingapore economytop richest countrywealthiest nations

RELATED News

‘Mai School Student Nahi Hu Sir’: Gen Z Employee’s Savage Sick Leave Reply Wins Internet, Goes Wildly Viral

Fact Check: Did A Russian Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ In Pakistan That Made Locals Join In? Watch

‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?’: Mumbai CEO Turns LinkedIn Profile Into Matrimonial Site, Claims To Have Tried All Dating Apps

Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’

Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Calls “Cup Of Tea In Kabul” A Costly Mistake, Criticises Imran Khan Government

Ahmedabad Horror: Missing Man Found Buried Under Kitchen Floor After A Year, Wife And Lover Held In Drishyam-Style Murder

Not China, Not Dubai THIS Country is Richest in the World with $156,755.35 GDP Per Capita

The Hidden Costs Of ‘Cheap’ Health Insurance Plans: A Claim Settlement Ratio Analysis

IND Vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Comeback As BCCI Unveils Squad For Thrilling Two-Test Series

Who Is Gurvinder Singh? Second Kabaddi Player Gunned Down In Punjab In A Week, Bishnoi Gang Comes Forward With A Shocking Social Media Post

Starlink’s Debut In India: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Partner With Elon Musk’s Starlink For Satellite Internet

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Trial Run: Achieves 180 km/h Speed, Not A Drop Of Water Spilled From Glass At This Pace

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Paresh Rawal’s Film Nears Rs 10 Crore Mark, Gets Strong After Weekend Slowdown

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Delayed! Show Gets 4-Week Extension, Here’s The New Release Date

Not China, Not Dubai THIS Country is Richest in the World with $156,755.35 GDP Per Capita

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Not China, Not Dubai THIS Country is Richest in the World with $156,755.35 GDP Per Capita

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Not China, Not Dubai THIS Country is Richest in the World with $156,755.35 GDP Per Capita
Not China, Not Dubai THIS Country is Richest in the World with $156,755.35 GDP Per Capita
Not China, Not Dubai THIS Country is Richest in the World with $156,755.35 GDP Per Capita
Not China, Not Dubai THIS Country is Richest in the World with $156,755.35 GDP Per Capita

QUICK LINKS