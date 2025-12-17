Pornhub Suffers Massive Data Breach: Should The Adult Site’s Members Be Worried?

In a huge data breach, it has been officially stated that Pornhub has been hacked by hackers, resulting in the loss of data of searches and viewing of premium users.

According to Pornhub, the incident happened in the environment of an analytics vendor, Mixpanel, and it affected a small range of analytics events of some users. And this attack of Mixpanel was also an earlier attack on OpenAI.

Pornhub Confirms Data Breach

The message on Pornhub reads that only the select few Premium users were affected, and that it was not a Pornhub Premium systems breach.

The platform is in the process of undertaking an internal investigation to enable it in assisting to establish the nature and scope of the reported incident.

A report by Bleeping Computer that the hacking group Shinyhunters began extorting several Mixpanel clients last week noted that through email, they claimed it would release the stolen data unless a ransom is paid.

What We Know So Far

It is being reported that ShinyHunters informed Pornhub that the hacking team had gained access to 94GB of data about the viewing habits of the Premium users, comprising over 200 million records of personal information.

To verify the same, ShinyHunters had also provided a small portion of information to Bleeping computer which includes email addresses, video watches, locations, and keywords related to the videos. The information went further to indicate the time when the video was viewed and whether it was downloaded or not.

Mixpanel, on the other hand, has refuted all the claims by indicating, The data was last accessed by an account as a legit employee of the parent company of Pornhub in 2023. Should such information be in the possession of some third party, we do not think that is what occurred to a security incident at Mixpanel.’

So far, Pornhub has not officially reacted to the claims of extortion. Nevertheless, users have been advised to have a higher alert regarding the emails they receive or any links in them.

Quick Breakdown of User Base

Let’s break down just how massive this site’s user base really is.

Every day, about 115 million people drop by. Stack that up over a year, and you’re looking at more than 42 billion visits. In August 2025 alone, the monthly average hit 4.01 billion visits, though some other numbers put it a little lower, still over 3.5 billion a month.

Now, it’s tough to nail down the exact number of unique users, but most estimates say more than 100 million people are active on the site each month.

And these folks aren’t just popping in and bouncing out. On average, each person sticks around for about 10 minutes per session. Almost half the visitors come back more than once a day.

