LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Scary Visuals: US Aircraft Flies Through Deadly Category 5 Hurricane Melissa- Watch Terrifying Video!

Scary Visuals: US Aircraft Flies Through Deadly Category 5 Hurricane Melissa- Watch Terrifying Video!

A U.S. Air Force “Hurricane Hunter” aircraft flew into the eye of Hurricane Melissa, the year’s strongest Category 5 cyclone, to capture rare footage and gather data for the National Hurricane Centre. Jamaica braces for landfall as storm surges reach 13 feet and heavy rains cause devastation.

Plane seen flying through Category 5 Hurricane Melissa (PHOTO: X)
Plane seen flying through Category 5 Hurricane Melissa (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 28, 2025 17:47:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Scary Visuals: US Aircraft Flies Through Deadly Category 5 Hurricane Melissa- Watch Terrifying Video!

A US Air Force aircraft was flown into Hurricane Melissa to shoot some footage inside the eye of the storm which ranks as the strongest cyclone of the year to date.

The Air Force performed the flight with its team of the so-called Hurricane Hunters to gather weather information to the National Hurricane Centre when the Category 5 storm was approaching Jamaica.

USAF ‘Hurricane Hunters’ Fly Into Eye of the Storm

The aircraft landed in the centre of the storm in the southeastern part of it just after sunrise. The plane was enclosed by thick grey clouds and very little light penetrated through. Before them was the huge eye wall, curved in a broad circle and on the north west side a bright band of sunshine showed just where the sun was coming out of the storm.

Speaking to X, the USAF Hurricane Hunter aircraft responded that, “We are flying in on the southeast, just after the sunrise, and the bright arc on the far northwest eye wall, is the light only just to be making it over the top behind us.

The video featured the so-called stadium effect, whereby the walls of the hurricane bend outward as it ascends, forming a massive and arena-like structure of the view as seen within the eye. Nice swirl of clouds going on, they wrote on X.

In another video, there was lightning that was seen up the eye wall. It was a little rotation of clouds at the center of which on the other side of the eye revealed the waves breaking in all directions. The post explained that the sea surface is invariably fascinating to the eye, and there the waves are going in different directions.

Strongest Cyclone of 2025 Heads Toward Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa is the most intense hurricane that has ever hit Jamaica since the records have been kept since 1851, according to the National Hurricane center. Travelling at about 6 8 km/h, Melissa will make landfall on Jamaica at the beginning of Tuesday causing harmful storm surges of up to 13 feet and over 40 inches of rainfall in places.

Jamaica has established over 800 shelters and evacuations in areas below sea level as the island plans in case of dreadful floods, landslides and power outage. More than 50,000 houses had already been left without power by Monday night.

There are at least seven victims who have been killed in the Caribbean, including Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Animal Rights Activist Repeatedly Slaps An Ill Woman Over Beating A Dog, Watch What Happens Next

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 5:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hurricane Melissalatest viral videotrending news

RELATED News

Did Barack Obama Use $376 Million Of Taxpayer Money For A Basketball Court At White House? Truth Is…

Canada Shocker: Indian-Origin Businessman Darshan Singh Sahsi Killed In Car Shooting, All You Need To Know

Pakistan To Send 20000 Troops To Gaza, But Is There A Shocking CIA-Mossad Link?

Who Is Saikat Chakrabarti? Indian-Origin Politician Set To Give Big Challenge To Nancy Pelosi, Once Played A Key Role In…

Photo Of AOC, Zohran Mamdani Goes Viral, Ted Cruz Asks ‘Are Those Nazi Salutes?’ Elon Musk Says ‘Sure Looks Like…’

LATEST NEWS

Mahagathbandhan Releases Bihar Election Manifesto ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’

Scary Visuals: US Aircraft Flies Through Deadly Category 5 Hurricane Melissa- Watch Terrifying Video!

EC Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor Over Dual Electoral Roll Entry

Cabinet Approves Terms Of Reference Of 8th Pay Commission: How Much Will Salaries Of Central Govt Employees Rise?

‘Managing Innovative AI Projects,’ Provides the First Complete Framework to Tackle the 85% Failure Rate in AI Initiatives

Lucknow Shocker: Society Members Barge Into Woman’s Flat, Assault Her, Watch Viral Video

“Presence Or Absence Of Hymenal Tear Cannot Be Treated As Conclusive Proof Of Sexual Assault”: Delhi High Court

Who Is Auqib Nabi? The Ranji Trophy Sensation From Jammu & Kashmir Creates History With…

New Shocking Details In UPSC Aspirant Murder Case: Hard Disk Recovered With Obscene Videos Of 15 Women In Delhi Flat

Can’t Afford To Travel? This AI App Will Make Your Friends Jealous With Stunning Vacation Images In Minutes

Scary Visuals: US Aircraft Flies Through Deadly Category 5 Hurricane Melissa- Watch Terrifying Video!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Scary Visuals: US Aircraft Flies Through Deadly Category 5 Hurricane Melissa- Watch Terrifying Video!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Scary Visuals: US Aircraft Flies Through Deadly Category 5 Hurricane Melissa- Watch Terrifying Video!
Scary Visuals: US Aircraft Flies Through Deadly Category 5 Hurricane Melissa- Watch Terrifying Video!
Scary Visuals: US Aircraft Flies Through Deadly Category 5 Hurricane Melissa- Watch Terrifying Video!
Scary Visuals: US Aircraft Flies Through Deadly Category 5 Hurricane Melissa- Watch Terrifying Video!

QUICK LINKS