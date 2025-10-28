LIVE TV
Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Animal Rights Activist Repeatedly Slaps An Ill Woman Over Beating A Dog, Watch What Happens Next

Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Animal Rights Activist Repeatedly Slaps An Ill Woman Over Beating A Dog, Watch What Happens Next

A shocking video from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, shows an animal activist repeatedly slapping an ill woman for allegedly beating a dog that bit someone. The incident, caught on camera, has gone viral, sparking outrage and debate over animal rights and human behavior.

Animal rights activists assaulted an ill woman in Meerut (PHOTO: X)
Animal rights activists assaulted an ill woman in Meerut (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 28, 2025 14:54:55 IST

Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Animal Rights Activist Repeatedly Slaps An Ill Woman Over Beating A Dog, Watch What Happens Next

A video is going viral from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where an animal activist can be seen repeatedly slapping an ill woman. The animal activist gets furious over the woman apparently beating a dog after it bit a person. 

The animal activist can be seen questioning her actions as she slaps the woman hard right in front of her house. Check the viral video here: 

How did the Internet react? 

Social media users were quick to react to the viral video. One user stated, “So a stray dog holds bigger respect than human beings in India? Who is responsible for stray dogs and who will pay for treatment if someone gets bitten? The way this lady was assaulted is shameful. I hope the govt will take strict action against this lady as well as the person with her.”

Another person stated, “See, that’s how little they value human lives. They came to rescue an animal when they could’ve helped that sick woman. And of course they didn’t provide any aid to the person the dog bit.”

The next one shared, “One option is sending stray dogs to the activist’s street or her apartment, or her villas and have her kids or parents play in front of the stray dogs.” 

Another chimed in, “That’s really unfortunate.  Violence can never be the answer even if someone’s actions were wrong, taking the law into one’s own hands only makes things worse.” 

And, one concluded, “Kindly arrest her.” 

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 2:54 PM IST
QUICK LINKS