This Country Hits Big Jackpot, Divers Recover 1000 Gold And Silver Coins, Rare Artifacts Worth Thousands Of Crores

The mysteries of the deep sea continue to fascinate mankind, and a recent discovery has once again drawn attention to one of history’s most tragic shipwrecks. Divers have recovered more than 1,000 gold and silver coins from a Spanish treasure fleet that sank off Florida’s east coast over 300 years ago.

According to a LiveScience report, the find comes from the infamous 1715 “Treasure Fleet,” a convoy of 12 Spanish ships carrying riches from the New World back to Spain.

In July 1715, the fleet was struck by a powerful hurricane near Florida, sending ships to the bottom of the ocean and killing hundreds of sailors. It is estimated that the fleet was transporting more than $400 million worth of gold and silver when disaster struck.

This summer, divers working with the salvage company 1715 Fleet, Queen’s Jewels retrieved the coins from the wrecks. The haul included over 1,000 silver reales, commonly called “pieces of eight,” along with five gold escudos.

A few rare gold items were also discovered. The company holds the rights to explore the wrecks and has been working to uncover these long-lost treasures.

“Each coin is a piece of history, a tangible link to the people who lived, worked, and sailed during the Golden Age of the Spanish Empire,” said Sal Guttuso, director of operations for 1715 Fleet, Queen’s Jewels.

Experts believe the coins were minted in Spanish colonies such as Mexico, Peru, and Bolivia. Many of the coins still show mint marks and dates, and their excellent condition suggests they may have belonged to a single collection that spilled into the ocean as the ship broke apart. Quickly buried by sand, the coins remained preserved for centuries.

