Trump Mobile Delays Its $499 Gold-Coloured Smartphone Launch Yet Again, Here’s What Really Happened

If you’re hoping to get your hands on a Trump Mobile phone, you’ll have to wait until 2026. The original plan was to roll out a made-in-America smartphone that could go toe-to-toe with Apple and Samsung.

The Trump family announced the project back in June, promising affordable, US-made devices. But since then, things have changed big time.

Trump’s Mobile Phone Delayed to 2026

Now, instead of a brand-new phone built in the US, the company is selling refurbished iPhones and Samsungs at slightly lower prices than usual.

That whole “made-in-USA” thing? It quietly morphed into the much vaguer claim that the phone would be “brought to life in the United States.”

Back at the launch in June, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump took the stage and promised the first made-in-the-USA phones would ship within weeks. That raised a lot of eyebrows.

Analysts pointed out that building a phone without relying on Asian supply chains just isn’t realistic. Still, the Trump Mobile website kept collecting $100 deposits and promising delivery “later this year” even right up until New Year’s Eve.

Well, that’s changed. The Financial Times reports that Trump Mobile has officially pushed back the gold-colored smartphone’s launch to sometime in 2026. Customer service reps told them the US government shutdown slowed things down and admitted the phone probably wouldn’t go out this month.

What do we know about Trump’s gold-coloured smartphone?

The Trump Mobile was originally pitched as an all-American phone with a flashy gold case and a $499 price tag. The company started taking $100 pre-orders, expecting to launch the T1 in August.

Specs on the website include a 6.25-inch AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP main camera, 5000mAh battery, and a bunch of other features.

Early images showed a triple-camera setup on the back, looking a lot like an iPhone. But in August, they changed the design and added even more cameras.

The Verge pointed out that the new photo looked suspiciously like a tweaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and they didn’t even bother editing out the Spigen case logo. Spigen noticed and said they might sue.

Trump Mobile selling second-hand iPhones and Samsungs

In the meantime, Trump Mobile is selling second-hand iPhones and Samsungs on its website, promising lower prices than you’ll find elsewhere.

The iPhone 15 goes for $629, and a refurbished Samsung S24 is $459. For comparison, Apple sells a new iPhone 16 for $699, and Samsung lists its own refurbished S24 at $489.

So, you’re not really getting a huge deal and you’re definitely not getting a new, American-made Trump phone anytime soon.

ALSO READ: Who Is Ramzi Kassem? Zohran Mamdani Picks NYC Chief Counsel, A Lawyer Who Once Defended Al-Qaida-Linked Prisoner