UK PM Keir Starmer Confirms He Was Aware Of Peter Mandelson’s Continued Relationship With Paedophile Epstein When He Appointed Him Ambassador: ‘He Lied Repeatedly To…’

On Wednesday, February 4, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer admitted he made a mistake by appointing Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States. Starmer said Mandelson “repeatedly” lied and hid the real nature of his relationship with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Keir Starmer Admits ‘I Regret Appointing Him’ as Mandelson-Epstein Row Explodes

Just the day before, British police opened an investigation into Mandelson over claims he leaked sensitive market information to Epstein while in public office.

Starmer said he’ll release all the information that was given when Mandelson got the job—except for anything that’s tied up with national security or international relations.

Conservatives, led by Kemi Badenoch, accused Starmer of trying to block the full release, but he pushed back. “I want this House to see everything,” Starmer told Parliament. “You’ll see for yourselves just how often Mandelson lied about his relationship with Epstein.”

He didn’t hold back. “I regret appointing him. If I’d known back then what I know now, Mandelson wouldn’t have come anywhere near government,” Starmer said.

He also told Parliament he’d spoken with King Charles and agreed Mandelson should be kicked off the list of privy councillors, saying Mandelson had damaged the Privy Council’s reputation.

In the background, more documents surfaced. They show Mandelson lobbied the US government about banking rules after Epstein asked him to in 2010.

Other emails between the two show a weird mix, jokes about Mandelson’s sex life, chats about his book, and by 2012, a clear falling out between them.

