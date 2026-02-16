What Happened To ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’? Candace Owens Drops Bombshell Claim Against Turning Point USA Former CEO’s Wife Erika Kirk

It has escalated into a political controversy after commentator Candace Owens asserted that after Erika Kirk assumed leadership duties at Turning Point USA, she had all episodes of The Charlie Kirk Show pulled down by the major streaming platforms. Owens leveled the charge on social media after a post encouraged the supporters to revisit the archived work of Charlie Kirk, stating that the charge had been removed a few weeks following his demise. Her statements soon sparked controversy among conservative media figures once again, raising questions as to why the long running show had suddenly gone missing in the mainstream podcasts.

Later fans reported that the episodes could no longer be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube, but full length versions were found on Rumble and on the official webpage of Turning point USA. An affiliate of TPUSA was quoted as claiming the removals were due to standard practices of platform management of vast back catalogs of material. Owens dismissed this account on the ground that it was unrealistic to suppose that numerous platforms would delete all of the archive at once, without having some internal guidance to do so. Critics on online forums rebutted that she had provided no specific evidence of the fact that Erika Kirk herself had ordered the action.

Contract lawyers representing Erika Kirk have argued that the distributive decision might be as a result of contractual matters with past media collaborators or changing compliance regulations in platforms. None of the implicated streaming websites have made an official statement explaining why the content was taken down so far, and Turning Point USA has not made it known that its leadership ordered the removals. Erika Kirk also has kept quiet over the allegations of Owens. Although the podcast repository still remains on other platforms, the scandal now revolves around the issues of control, distribution rights, and leadership decisions in the wake of the death of Charlie Kirk. Currently, no evidence exists or will exist independently to confirm that Erika Kirk personally directed the removal of the show and thus, the argument remains unsolved and more speculative.

