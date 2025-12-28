What Is Indian-Origin Billionaire Jayshree Ullal’s Net Worth? Arista Networks CEO Earns 10 Times More Than Sundar Pichai

When discussing the wealthiest Indian-origin executives in the world of technology, one is likely to recall such names as Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai.

They both operate some of the largest businesses in the world and are some of the most well-known personalities of Silicon Valley. However, in the net worth, the two are not leading the list any longer.

Jayshree Ullal’s net worth

The CEO and chairperson of Artista Networks, Jayshree Ullal, is the richest Indian professional manager to date (refer to the Hurun India Rich List 2025).

Jayshree V. Ullal, born in Britain but with Indian roots, stands out as one of the most successful executives in tech today. As of December 27, 2025, Forbes puts her net worth at around $5.7 billion.

That’s enough to rank her among the world’s top 1,000 richest people and actually puts her ahead of other Indian-origin tech leaders like Sundar Pichai from Google and Satya Nadella from Microsoft, at least on lists like the Hurun India Rich List 2025.

The recent Hurun India Rich List ranks Jayshree Ullal on the very top in the list of Indian professional managers with an astounding net worth of 50,170 crore. That amount makes her way above most of the known global CEOs.

Jayshree Ullal beats Nadella, Pichai

Second is Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella who is worth 9,770.00 crore, and seventh is Google CEO Sundar Pichai worth 5,810.00 crore.

The other names in the list are Palo Alto Networks CEO, Nikesh Arora, former chief of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi, former chief of Adobe, Shantanu Narayen and Ajit Jain of Berkshire Hathaway.

The value of Arista Networks increased by the years, and last year the company made almost 7 billion dollars, almost 20 percent more than the year before, as reported by Forbes. Ullal has approximately 3 percent of the stock of Arista, which is the largest portion of her personal fortune.

When Hurun published the list he stated that the emergence of Ullal indicates the size of the wealth creation within global technology firms (particularly those founded on cloud networking).

Jayshree Ullal’s life and career

Even though she is currently based in San Francisco, the story of Ullal has a great Indian background. On March 27, 1961 she was born in London in the Hindu family of Indian origin and she was brought up in New Delhi where she attended school and graduated at the Convent of Jesus and Mary.

Her studies later brought her to the United States where she earned a bachelor in electrical engineering degree at San Francisco State University. She proceeded to graduate with her masters degree in engineering management and leadership at the Santa Clara University.

Ullal started her career in semiconductor world. She was employed in Fairchild Semiconductor and then in Advanced Micro Devices where she developed high-speed memory chips to companies such as IBM and Hitachi.

Later in the 1980s and early 1990s, she entered the networking field and worked at Ungermann-Bass and then Crescendo Communications. She was working on the early Ethernet switching technologies at Crescendo.

In 1993, Cisco Systems purchased Crescendo communications and this was a big step in her career. That acquisition introduced Ullal into Cisco. She had been presented with a unique opportunity to develop switching business of the company on a clean sheet basis.

Ullal has been working over 15 years at Cisco. By 2000, she was able to develop the Catalyst switching business to a 5 billion operation. With time she became the senior vice president of data centre of Cisco. The companies she headed earned her almost 15 billion dollars in direct and indirect revenues.

Developing Arista into a technology powerhouse

Arista Networks, in 2008, was appointed its president and CEO by the founders, Andy Bechtolsheim and David Cheriton. Arista was one of the most successful networking companies in Silicon Valley under her leadership. In 2014, she took the company to a publicly traded stock in the New York Stock Exchange with the symbol ANET.

She was ranked as one of the most influential individuals in the networking industry by Forbes. She has also appeared in the lists of the best CEOs in the world by Barron and on the Fortune list of the best in the world.

ALSO READ: What Are T-129 ATAK Helicopters And How Is Bangladesh Planning Modernization Of Its Air Force After Pakistan’s Deal Collapsed? Explained