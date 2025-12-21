On Saturday, a Sikh parade in South Auckland was disrupted by a group of Pasir prosesare doing hake They were associated with a Chiesad group Polical loader Brian Tamaki Doesny Church.

The demonion sook area on Gear South Road where police had to clear the proses and parade attendees in order to make sure that nobody got injured.

Sikh Parade in South Auckland Disrupted by Destiny Church–Linked Protesters

The group parade was filmed on these in a video shared by Tamaki social media. The group described texts like “ardian of the Kiwi Way of Lenda of Faith, Flag & Family” that resists such themes as globalen mas migration, and Warring blun ahirza was also exhibited by the processors with slogans such as “Kiwis first,” “Koop NZ, N,” and “True Pass,” and they were also separated by polica with the Sikh group.

Anti India Protest in NewZeland A peaceful Nagar Kirtan organised by the Sikh community in South Auckland was disrupted in Manurewa. Despite the provocation, the Sikhs remained calm and non-violent. Police intervened to ensure public safety and escorted the procession so… pic.twitter.com/DWC70zsZSG — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) December 21, 2025

Anti-Immigration Group Blocks Auckland Road

At around 2 pm, Inspector Matt Hoy reported that about 50 protesters blocked the road in order to derail the parade. Orican was still in the ana at the end of the parade in order to convert the Sikh community followers.

The choosing of Inspector Hoyasi is a right, which ought not to threaten public story: “Police discern the right to process, but we will not receive action whereby the people are slately paid or the ones within them using their light.

In a caption to the video, Tamaki wrote, “THIS OUR LAND. THIS IS OUR STAND. Today Tra maintained the position in South Auckland No violence No rece has my young man hakatac 0-10- facand acea.”

The domain follows increased vigilance by the police on the attendees in their respective religious and community gatherings in the wake of the Bond Roach shooting in Sydney, Australia, air this month, which left: 16 people dead during a whaka festival.

The identified space threatens a fachar-and-o duo, Sajid Akram (50) and Naveed Akram (24) with police mating that the attack was inspired by a casa (5) ideology and that the Jewish community was the deliberaray of it.

New Zealanders are right to be concerned. This is what played out on our Manurewa streets in Auckland yesterday. This is a mass invasion, via mass immigration, flooding into our land. Amongst these Sikhs were a strong contingent flying the Khalistan flags. The Khalistan… pic.twitter.com/1LeGWmXqcc — Brian Tamaki (@BrianTamakiNZ) December 21, 2025

This would later be confirmed that Sajid kam was born in Hyderabad, India, and nigured to Australia in 1999, which caused the authorities to step up their surveillance and secure matusionwide and crime of copying.

Tamaki had earlier gone to the rack to social media to announce that ucturalem is destroying Aussaka.

The destiny church is a Christian movement based in New Zealand and founded by Brian and Hannah Tamaki. The Destiny Church was formed in 1998, in a small garage in Pakuranga in Auckland by Tamaki. In 2006-2008 it was claimed that Destiny Church had nearly ten thousand members and followers.

Brian Tamaki referred to the immigration of Indians into New Zealand in a Facebook Live, 11 October 2024, as an invasion.

Video recordings of the social media by the leader of the Destiny Church, Brian Tamaki, depicted the True Patriots of NZ with their ‘Keep NZ, NZ’ T-shirts, haka on one side of the road, and those taking part in the Nagar Kirtan, a few metres distant.

ALSO READ: Amid Unrest Over Student Leader’s Death, Indian Visa Services In Bangladesh’s Chittagong Suspended