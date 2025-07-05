LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > World > 27 Dead, Dozens Missing In Flash Floods In Central Texas: Rescue Operation Continues

27 Dead, Dozens Missing In Flash Floods In Central Texas: Rescue Operation Continues

Flash floods in Kerr County, Texas, have claimed 27 lives, including nine children, with dozens still missing, mainly from a girls' summer camp. The Guadalupe River rose rapidly, prompting mass evacuations and a major rescue effort involving 500 responders. Over 800 people were evacuated, and 859 rescued. Officials fear the death toll may rise as searches continue.

27 Dead, Dozens Missing in Flash Floods in Central Texas. Emergency services are in full swing including 500 personnel and 14 helicopters continue combing through the affected area. (Picture: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 16:37:24 IST

At least 27 people found dead and many missing in a devastating flash flood that swept through central Texas early Friday. The Guadalupe River overflowed by 29 feet within around half an hour. The disaster has flooded the region within few minutes. This has triggered a massive search and rescue operation throughout the region.

Rescue Operation is in Full Swing

The local authority confirmed that more than 800 people have been evacuated, however many of them remain missing. Emergency services are in full swing including 500 personnel and 14 helicopters continue combing through the affected area. Around 859 people have been rescued most of them by air but hopes are turning down for the one who are missing.

Greg Abbott, the Governor has called it a 24/7 effort and declared a state of disaster. The Governor has asked to mobilize the Texas National Guard. 

 “We will not stop until every single person is found.”  – Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha 

However, the flash floods hit the area with little warning before dawn. Local officials from the authority say rainfall exceeded forecasts, with up to 12 inches falling in just hours. The National Weather Service has ended the immediate flash flood emergency, but warnings remain in place.

US President Trump Express Condolences

The tragedy has echoed the 1987 Guadalupe River flood, which claimed 10 teenage lives. President Trump expressed condolences, stating, “Melania and I are praying for all the families impacted.”

A reunification center in Kerrville remains active, as anxious families await news of their loved ones. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

Also Read: Climate Change: Earth’s Heat Imbalance Has Doubled In 20 Years, Surpassing Model Forecasts

Tags: floodsnatural disastertexas floodsus weatherweather alert

More News

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex
15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza
Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?