39 Afghan Embassies Now Operate Under Taliban Control As Push For Recognition Continues

Three years after assuming control of Afghanistan, the Taliban administration has taken charge of 39 Afghan embassies and consulates worldwide, as confirmed by the acting foreign ministry on Thursday. Despite their presence in diplomatic missions, the Taliban government has yet to receive formal recognition from any international government, though some countries have begun accepting Taliban-appointed diplomats.

Diplomatic Efforts Amid Lack of Global Recognition

The Taliban’s control of Afghan diplomatic missions comes despite the absence of international recognition. Nations, especially in the West, continue to withhold recognition, citing the regime’s stance on human rights and the treatment of women as major obstacles. Since regaining control in 2021, the Taliban has imposed restrictions on women’s rights, including a ban on girls attending high school and university.

In response to these criticisms, the Taliban claims to respect human rights according to their interpretation of Islamic law. However, ongoing sanctions and the lack of formal recognition have significantly impacted Afghanistan’s already struggling economy.

Ambassadors Appointed in Select Countries

Although no country has formally recognized the Taliban government, nations like China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have accepted Taliban-appointed ambassadors. A chargé d’affaires has also been stationed in Pakistan, while other diplomats have been assigned to missions in Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan.

During a recent statement, Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said, “We now control 39 embassies,” reflecting the administration’s broader diplomatic efforts. He also highlighted plans to send a new ambassador to Uzbekistan and expressed optimism that Russia may soon remove the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations.

Taliban Seeks Further Diplomatic Presence

In the past year, the Taliban has dispatched diplomats to 11 countries. Along with key appointments in Abu Dhabi and Beijing, the administration has continued its efforts to gain influence and assert control over Afghan embassies globally.

Muttaqi’s announcement comes after the Taliban severed ties with 14 Afghan diplomatic missions in July, mainly in Europe. The regime declared that passports and visas issued by these embassies would no longer be honored, emphasizing their intent to centralize control over Afghanistan’s foreign affairs.

Women’s Rights and Economic Challenges

The Taliban’s policies on women’s education and participation in public life remain a focal point for international criticism. Western governments have made it clear that these policies are significant hurdles to recognition, alongside concerns over human rights more broadly. The regime’s response has been to maintain that its actions are consistent with its interpretation of Islamic principles, but this has done little to ease global concerns.

Economic challenges also continue to mount as Afghanistan remains under international sanctions. The lack of recognition and limited access to global financial systems have further exacerbated the country’s economic crisis. While the Taliban has secured some diplomatic footholds, the path to widespread acceptance remains fraught with challenges.

