Home > World > 40-Year-Old Hindu Widow Gang-Raped In Bangladesh, Tied To A Tree, Hair Cut Off In Brutal Torture: Report

A 40-year-old Hindu widow was allegedly gang-raped in Kaliganj, Bangladesh, after being tied to a tree and assaulted by two men, according to police.

They also tortured the widow and she then lost consciousness (PHOTO: X)
They also tortured the widow and she then lost consciousness (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 5, 2026 19:14:08 IST

In Kaliganj, a sub-district in central Bangladesh, two men attacked a 40-year-old Hindu woman. They tied her to a tree, cut off her hair, and gang-raped her.

The assault happened on Saturday evening, according to her police complaint. 

As per reports, the woman told police she bought a small piece of land and a two-storey house from a man named Shahin and his brother about two and a half years ago. 

Not long after, Shahin started harassing her. He made unwanted advances, and when she rejected him, things got worse.

That night, two of her relatives were visiting from her late husband’s village. Shahin and his associate, Hasan, barged in and raped her. 

Afterwards, they demanded 50,000 taka from her, which adds up to about 37,000 rupees. She refused. The two men then assaulted her relatives and forced them to leave, as per Bangladeshi media. 

What really happened? 

The report also stated that when she tried to call for help, they tied her up, cut her hair, filmed the whole thing, and spread the video on social media. 

They kept torturing her until she passed out. Neighbours eventually found her and rushed her to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital.

Dr Md Mostafizur Rahman, the hospital superintendent, said the woman didn’t tell doctors what really happened at first. Later, after examining her, they realized she’d been attacked.

She went to the police and named Shahin and Hasan in her complaint. Jhenaidah’s Additional Superintendent of Police, Billal Hossain, said they’ve recorded her statement and promised the strictest legal action after investigating.

What is happening with minorities in Bangladesh? 

The woman was raped on the same day when a Hindu man, Khokon Chandra Das, was killed after being beaten and burned by a mob in Shariatpur district of Bangladesh. On Saturday, Das jumped into a pond and died of injuries.

Another lynching incident happened when Amrit Mondal, another Hindu youth, was allegedly lynched by a mob in Kalimohar Union in Bangladesh, on December 24. 

The interim government of Bangladesh, headed by Muhammad Yunus, had denounced the killing but said that Mondal had been an extortionist and there was no communal motive to his killing.

On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, 25, was also lynched by a mob, after being accused of blasphemy. He was also hanged on a tree and burnt. 

India has raised objection over what it has termed as the relentless persecution against the minorities in Bangladesh under the Yunus government and claimed to be closely monitoring the progress in their neighbourhood.

The Bangladesh government has indicated that it will ensure that it protects minorities. 

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 7:14 PM IST
