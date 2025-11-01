LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news Tunisia donald trump BCCI news dy-patil-stadium india Kerala extreme poverty free Ecological Threat Report 2025 Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news
LIVE TV
Home > World > 48 Jharkhand Migrant Workers Stranded In Tunisia With ‘No Money For Food’, Forced To Work For Free, Here’s Why

48 Jharkhand Migrant Workers Stranded In Tunisia With ‘No Money For Food’, Forced To Work For Free, Here’s Why

The workers, mostly from Hazaribagh, Giridih, and Bokaro districts, allege that they were forced to work long hours without pay and threatened with jail if they protested or tried to return to India.

48 Indians Stranded In Tunisia
48 Indians Stranded In Tunisia

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 1, 2025 11:50:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

48 Jharkhand Migrant Workers Stranded In Tunisia With ‘No Money For Food’, Forced To Work For Free, Here’s Why

Around 48 migrant workers from Jharkhand are reportedly stranded in Tunisia after being deceived by a recruitment firm that promised them proper contracts and fair wages. The workers, mostly from Hazaribagh, Giridih, and Bokaro districts, allege that they were forced to work long hours without pay and threatened with jail if they protested or tried to return to India.

According to reports, the workers were employed through a Delhi-based private company linked to a multinational firm for a project involving the installation of high-voltage power lines. However, after reaching Tunisia, their situation worsened. They were made to work over 12 hours a day without pay for the past three to six months. Many have run out of money for food and phone calls.

In video messages sent to Indian authorities and social activists, the workers said they were “starving” and “desperately waiting to return home.” The employer, identified as Prem Power Construction Private Limited, has been accused of withholding their salaries and misleading them about the job terms.

Following these distress calls, the Jharkhand Labour Department has stepped in. Officials from the Migrant Control Cell have contacted the Indian Embassy in Tunisia to arrange the workers’ safe return. “We have spoken to the stranded workers and are verifying their documents. The Embassy is coordinating their repatriation,” said Shikha Lakra, team leader of the Migrant Control Cell.

Social activist Sikander Ali, who first raised the alarm, said he received a video message from one of the stranded men, Sanjay Kumar from Giridih, on Thursday night. “I shared it with the migrant cell and journalists, who then informed the chief minister’s office,” he told PTI.

Efforts are now underway by Indian and Jharkhand authorities to rescue and bring the workers safely back home.

ALSO READ: Indian Family In Switzerland Packs Hotel Buffet Breakfast Despite ‘No Takeaway’ Rule

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 11:50 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4Tunisia

RELATED News

What Happens If India Regulates Indus Waterflow? New Report Warns Pakistan Of Deepening Water Crisis

WATCH | JD Vance Becomes His Own Meme: VP Wears Viral Curly-Wig Look For Halloween

‘700 Killed’ In Tanzania Election Protests, Opposition Claims Amid Internet Shutdown: Violence Erupts

Two US Judges Shock Trump Administration, Order Emergency Funds Be Used For Food Aid Amid Ongoing Shutdown

India On Alert: Navy Vice Chief Says Nation Closely Watching ‘Extra-Regional Powers’ In Indian Ocean

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain, Cooler Temperature As Arabian Sea Depression Intensifies

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 1: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

48 Jharkhand Migrant Workers Stranded In Tunisia With ‘No Money For Food’, Forced To Work For Free, Here’s Why

Svaraa Jewels Launches its Second Premium Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Store in Ahmedabad

Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital, To Stay Back For Follow-Up Treatment: BCCI

India Vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final: Rain To Play Spoilsport? Check Latest Update Here

China Approves TikTok USA Transfer Agreement, Top Official Confirms – Full Details Here

Dharmendra AKA Dharam Singh Deol: Age, Net Worth, Family, and Lesser-Known Facts

India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement, Says ‘We Are At The…’

Kerala Becomes First Indian State To Declare ‘Extreme Poverty-Free’, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

48 Jharkhand Migrant Workers Stranded In Tunisia With ‘No Money For Food’, Forced To Work For Free, Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

48 Jharkhand Migrant Workers Stranded In Tunisia With ‘No Money For Food’, Forced To Work For Free, Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

48 Jharkhand Migrant Workers Stranded In Tunisia With ‘No Money For Food’, Forced To Work For Free, Here’s Why
48 Jharkhand Migrant Workers Stranded In Tunisia With ‘No Money For Food’, Forced To Work For Free, Here’s Why
48 Jharkhand Migrant Workers Stranded In Tunisia With ‘No Money For Food’, Forced To Work For Free, Here’s Why
48 Jharkhand Migrant Workers Stranded In Tunisia With ‘No Money For Food’, Forced To Work For Free, Here’s Why

QUICK LINKS