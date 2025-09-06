LIVE TV
5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Afghanistan After Sunday's Quake, Death Toll Continues To Climb

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolted Afghanistan on Friday, September 5, 2025. Its epicentre is reported to be around 110 km east of the capital Kabul. It follows two earthquakes that hit Afghanistan since Sunday, leading to the death of approximately 2,205 people and 3,640 suffering injuries, the Taliban Administration confirmed.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last updated: September 6, 2025 00:40:24 IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolted Afghanistan on Friday, September 5, 2025. Its epicentre is reported to be around 110 km east of the capital Kabul.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.5, On: 05/09/2025 11:07:46 IST, Lat: 34.56 N, Long: 70.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”



It follows two earthquakes that hit Afghanistan since Sunday, leading to the death of approximately 2,205 people and 3,640 suffering injuries, the Taliban Administration confirmed.

Rescue operations are underway. Hundreds of bodies have been rescued from mountainous areas of southeastern Afghanistan, reported Al Jazeera.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that Indian earthquake assistance has reached Kabul by air.

