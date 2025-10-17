5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across Jammu And Kashmir

On Friday, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan sending tremors across Jammu and Kashmir and surrounding regions. The quake was occurred near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at around 5:45 PM IST, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Residents in parts of Jammu and Kashmir reported feeling the tremors, sparking fears due to memories of last month’s devastating earthquake. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

Not a new case of earthquake

The recent quake comes barely a month after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Afghanistan on September 4, killing over 2,200 people and destroying villages. The earlier disaster had left communities in shock, as homes made of mud bricks and wood were unable to withstand the tremors.

Afghanistan lies in one of the world’s most active seismic zones, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. This collision creates immense geological pressure, causing the Earth’s crust to fracture and fold.

(This is a breaking news story..more details are awaited)