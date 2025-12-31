6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Noda on New Year’s Eve, No Casualties Reported

Japan’s Noda city was shaken by a 6-magnitude earthquake on New Year’s Eve. The earthquake sent tremors across the region late on Wednesday, December 31, according to the United States Geological Survey. As the residents were gearing up for the New Year festivities, the quake jolted them rasing concerns about aftershocks in a seismically active nation.

According to reports, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.0 and was detected near Noda city, which is located in the eastern part of Honshu. USGS confirmed the seismic activity and said that the earthquake hit some 91 km east of Noda, 19.3 km deep. The exact coordinates of the earthquake’s epicentre were recorded as 40.112°N, 142.889°E. There were no reports of any immediate casualties or damages.

This wasn’t the only earthquake recorded today, as Tibet was hit with an earthquake of magnitude 3.4, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). They said that the earthquake happened at around 3.26 pm IST at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Ring of fire and Japan

Japan lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” which is a region that is known for its seismic activity due to the interaction of multiple tectonic plates. Due to this fact, the region records hundreds of tremors each year. While many tremors are minor, some cause great damage and have the potential to create tsunamis.

The New Year’s Eve earthquake came just weeks after other significant seismic events hit the country. Earlier in December, Japan experienced a magnitude-6.7 quake near Kuji in Iwate prefecture, prompting a tsunami advisory, and an even more powerful magnitude-7.5 earthquake earlier in the month triggered waves along parts of the Pacific coast, with reports of injuries in affected communities.

Experts have said that earthquakes of such magnitude are relatively common in Japan. Despite strict building codes and the nation’s extensive preparedness against earthquakes, residents and authorities remain alert due to the unpredictability of the event, especially when there are festive times like New Year’s celebrations.