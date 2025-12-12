64 Conditions In 18 Months: What Are The Key New Conditions IMF Has Imposed On Pakistan As Nation Gets $7 Billion Extended Fund Facility? Asset Disclosure Tops the List

The International Monetary Fund just turned up the heat on Pakistan, adding 11 new conditions to its $7 billion bailout deal all aimed at fighting corruption.

This comes right after the IMF greenlit a $1.2 billion payout. Now, Pakistan faces a whopping 64 requirements to meet in just a year and a half.

IMF Slaps 11 New Conditions on Pakistan

Pakistan’s economy is hanging by a thread, still leaning hard on money from the IMF and World Bank.

The country barely dodged a loan default earlier this year when the IMF stepped in with the $7 billion rescue. Since last year, Pakistan’s pulled in around $3.3 billion from the Fund. But, as always, nothing comes for free.

With the bailout, the IMF wants Pakistan to clean up its act starting with those 11 new rules. The first big one? By the end of the year, senior federal civil servants have to declare their assets.

Soon after, provincial officials will need to do the same.

The IMF isn’t stopping there. They want action plans for rooting out corruption in 10 high-risk departments and stronger provincial anti-corruption units that can tap into financial intelligence.

On top of that, Pakistan needs to analyze what makes remittances and cross-border payments so expensive—and come up with a plan to fix it. There’s also a push for reforms in the local-currency bond market.

IMF’s Key Conditions Include:

All top federal civil servants now have to make their asset declarations public on an official government website by December 2026. The IMF says this will help spot any suspicious wealth or gaps between what people claim they earn and what they actually own.

Senior provincial officials have to follow the same asset-declaration rules.

Commercial banks get full access to this declared data.

By October 2026, Pakistan needs to release a clear, time-bound action plan to tackle corruption risks in 10 government departments most at risk. These departments are picked based on risk assessments already done.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is in charge of making sure these plans actually happen in the agencies that need it most.

Pakistan’s Economy Under Pressure

To break up old power structures, the IMF wants a national policy to liberalize the sugar market, which has long been controlled by politically connected groups. Pakistan also needs to draw up a roadmap to revamp its revenue board and lay out a mid-term tax reform plan.

The power sector isn’t off the hook either. The IMF expects Pakistan to cut losses there and set the stage for private companies to get involved in distribution.

Corporate reforms made the list too think changes to the Companies Act and tweaks to the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Act. And if tax collections fall short next year, Pakistan will have to introduce a mini budget.

Long story short: Pakistan’s got a long to-do list if it wants to keep the IMF’s support, and the clock’s already ticking.

