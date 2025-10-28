LIVE TV
World > 6PM Hourly update

6PM Hourly update

6PM Hourly update
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 28, 2025 03:49:06 IST

Please add/update the following to the Reuters Daybook for Tuesday, October 28: ADDS WITNESSES SENATE JUDICIARY — 2:30 p.m. — Constitution Subcommittee holds a hearing titled, "Politically Violent Attacks: A Threat to Our Constitutional Order." Chad Wolf, executive vice president, chief strategy officer & chair of America First Policy Institute's Homeland Security & Immigration Center, Washington, D.C.; William Braniff, director of American University's Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab, Washington, D.C.; Michael Knowles, host of "The Michael Knowles Show" on the Daily Wire, Nashville, Tenn.; Daniel Hodges, police officer on the Metropolitan Police Department, Washington, D.C.; and Kyle Shideler, director and senior analyst for homeland security and counterterrorism at the Center for Security Policy, Washington, D.C., testify. 226 Dirksen Contact: Clare Slattery (Grassley), 202-224-0484 or Clare_Slattery@grassley.senate.gov or Hannah Akey (Grassley), 202-224-0472 or Hannah_Akey@grassley.senate.gov (POLITICS-VIRGINIA-WARNER) ADVISORY — At 12Noon, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) holds a remote media availability to address the ongoing shutdown of the U.S. government, ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline, when Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are expected to expire. Contact: 202-228-6884 Note: RSVP required to Valeria_Rivadeneira@warner.senate.gov. to receive call-in information. —— —— The Reuters Daybook October 28, 2025 REUTERS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 3:49 AM IST
