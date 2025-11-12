LIVE TV
Home > World > A Fatwa Demand That Taliban Rejected Led To Collapse Of Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks – What We Know

A Fatwa Demand That Taliban Rejected Led To Collapse Of Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks – What We Know

Peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul collapsed without progress, as both sides blamed each other for the deadlock. The Taliban accused Islamabad of making “unreasonable” demands, including a fatwa against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Turkey and Qatar’s mediation efforts failed to ease rising border tensions between the two neighbours.

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks collapse in Istanbul after Islamabad demands Taliban fatwa against TTP. Photo: X.
Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks collapse in Istanbul after Islamabad demands Taliban fatwa against TTP. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 12, 2025 19:07:33 IST

A Fatwa Demand That Taliban Rejected Led To Collapse Of Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks – What We Know

Peace negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan held in Istanbul concluded without any breakthrough, as both sides accused each other of derailing efforts to ease escalating border tensions and uphold a fragile ceasefire. Taliban confirmed on Saturday that the two-day dialogue ended in deadlock despite mediation by Turkey and Qatar.

Pakistan’s Fatwa Demand Behind The Deadlock

Addressing a press conference in Kabul, Mullah Najib, head of the Afghan delegation and Deputy Interior Minister, said the talks failed partly because Pakistan insisted that the Taliban’s Supreme Leader issue a fatwa against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“If Pakistan wants a fatwa, they should send us a written request,” Najib said.

He explained that the Taliban’s Supreme Leader, known as the Amir, does not issue religious decrees.

“We told them that he is an Amir, not a Mufti. He issues orders, not fatwas. The Afghan Taliban have a Dar al-Ifta (religious authority) for that. The Pakistani government can send a written request for a fatwa, and our Dar al-Ifta will consider and review Pakistan’s request,” he added.

Also Read: Bodies of Abducted Baloch Men Found With Torture Marks, Human Rights Groups Slam Pakistani Forces

Pakistan Accuses Kabul of Sheltering Militants

Islamabad has long accused Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers of providing safe haven to the TTP – the Pakistani Taliban – which has been behind a wave of militant attacks inside Pakistan since 2021. Kabul, however, has consistently denied the allegations, maintaining that it does not permit its soil to be used against any country.

Although organizationally distinct, the TTP maintains strong ideological and operational ties with the Afghan Taliban and has grown more assertive since the latter’s takeover of Kabul in August 2021.

Rising Tensions Along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border

Border tensions between the two countries have surged in recent weeks, triggered by deadly clashes that claimed dozens of military and civilian lives. The latest round of violence followed explosions in Kabul on October 9, which Afghanistan blamed on drone strikes conducted by Pakistan.

In response, Kabul vowed to retaliate. The hostilities eased after Qatar brokered a ceasefire on October 19, but officials on both sides admit the truce remains fragile.

What Afghanistan Govt Spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid Said

Afghan government spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid blamed Pakistan for the collapse of the Istanbul talks.

“Pakistan’s demands in the negotiations were unreasonable and the talks could not proceed. The meeting ended and the talks are at a standstill for now,” Mujahid said during a press briefing in Kandahar on Saturday.

He emphasized Afghanistan’s preference for peace but warned that the government would defend itself if provoked.

“We do not want insecurity in the region, and entering into war is not our first choice. But if war breaks out, we have the right to defend ourselves,” he said.

Also Read: Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 7:07 PM IST
A Fatwa Demand That Taliban Rejected Led To Collapse Of Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks – What We Know

