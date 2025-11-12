Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has made a significant statement against Pakistan. The Dy PM has directed Afghan traders to reduce trade and transit with Pakistan to ‘protect Afghanistan’s economic sovereignty, dignity, and the rights of its citizens.’

Baradar accused Pakistan of repeatedly obstructing Afghanistan’s trade routes and politicizing non-political issues.

“Pakistan has repeatedly blocked the routes for our trade and has used non-political issues as political tools,” his statement read.

Afghanistan Traders Advised to Seek Alternative Routes

Emphasizing economic independence, Baradar instructed Afghan traders and industrialists to seek alternative trade routes and markets.

“All Afghan traders and industrialists should turn to alternative trade routes instead of Pakistan,” he said. “These routes have not only harmed our traders but have also caused difficulties for markets and the general public. I strongly urge all traders to implement alternative options for imports and exports as soon as possible.”

He warned that traders who continue to do business with Pakistan after this announcement would no longer receive cooperation from the Islamic Emirate.

Ban on Medicine Imports from Pakistan

Baradar also announced a complete ban on importing medicines from Pakistan, citing poor quality and health concerns. He said importers would have three months to conclude their dealings and close accounts in Pakistan.

“Our health sector’s main problem is the import of low-quality medicines from Pakistan,” Baradar stated. “I strongly urge all medicine importers to immediately find alternative supply routes. Those who have contracts or purchases in Pakistan are given three months to settle their accounts and wind up their work.”

He further clarified that after three months, the Ministry of Finance will neither tax nor allow the import of medicines coming from Pakistan.

Afghanistan To Expand Economic Relations With Other Regional Countries

Baradar noted that Afghanistan has already begun expanding its economic relations with other regional countries and developing new trade corridors.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is continuously working to establish new alternative routes for regional and global connectivity and to make existing routes more standard and efficient from technical and infrastructural perspectives,” he said.

He added that Afghanistan now has multiple options for imports and exports, including access to alternative markets that can replace reliance on Pakistan.

Afghanistan Accuses Pakistan of Political Pressure

Baradar accused Pakistan of using trade relations and refugee issues as political leverage. “Afghanistan is often targeted with political pressure, and trade relations and the suffering of refugees are being used as tools for irrational political motives,” he said, stressing that no country can deny the interdependence that global trade requires. Baradar urged Islamabad to guarantee that Afghan trade routes will not be blocked again if Pakistan wishes to reopen economic ties.

“Pakistan must provide firm guarantees that the routes will never be closed again under any circumstances,” he concluded.

