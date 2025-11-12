LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
Home > World > Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’

Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’

Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has ordered traders to cut trade with Pakistan, citing repeated blockades and “political misuse” of trade routes. Baradar warned that businesses dealing with Pakistan will lose government support. He also announced a ban on medicine imports from Pakistan, urging traders to find alternative markets within three months.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar orders Afghan traders to cut trade ties with Pakistan, bans medicine imports over quality issues. Photo: X.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar orders Afghan traders to cut trade ties with Pakistan, bans medicine imports over quality issues. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 12, 2025 16:12:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar,  has made a significant statement against Pakistan. The Dy PM has directed Afghan traders to reduce trade and transit with Pakistan to ‘protect Afghanistan’s economic sovereignty, dignity, and the rights of its citizens.’

Baradar accused Pakistan of repeatedly obstructing Afghanistan’s trade routes and politicizing non-political issues.

“Pakistan has repeatedly blocked the routes for our trade and has used non-political issues as political tools,” his statement read.

Afghanistan Traders Advised to Seek Alternative Routes

Emphasizing economic independence, Baradar instructed Afghan traders and industrialists to seek alternative trade routes and markets.

“All Afghan traders and industrialists should turn to alternative trade routes instead of Pakistan,” he said. “These routes have not only harmed our traders but have also caused difficulties for markets and the general public. I strongly urge all traders to implement alternative options for imports and exports as soon as possible.”

He warned that traders who continue to do business with Pakistan after this announcement would no longer receive cooperation from the Islamic Emirate.

Also Read: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement Against India, Blames New Delhi for Islamabad Suicide Blast, Here’s What He Said

Ban on Medicine Imports from Pakistan

Baradar also announced a complete ban on importing medicines from Pakistan, citing poor quality and health concerns. He said importers would have three months to conclude their dealings and close accounts in Pakistan.

“Our health sector’s main problem is the import of low-quality medicines from Pakistan,” Baradar stated. “I strongly urge all medicine importers to immediately find alternative supply routes. Those who have contracts or purchases in Pakistan are given three months to settle their accounts and wind up their work.”

He further clarified that after three months, the Ministry of Finance will neither tax nor allow the import of medicines coming from Pakistan.

Afghanistan To Expand Economic Relations With Other Regional Countries

Baradar noted that Afghanistan has already begun expanding its economic relations with other regional countries and developing new trade corridors.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is continuously working to establish new alternative routes for regional and global connectivity and to make existing routes more standard and efficient from technical and infrastructural perspectives,” he said.

He added that Afghanistan now has multiple options for imports and exports, including access to alternative markets that can replace reliance on Pakistan.

Afghanistan Accuses Pakistan of Political Pressure 

Baradar accused Pakistan of using trade relations and refugee issues as political leverage. “Afghanistan is often targeted with political pressure, and trade relations and the suffering of refugees are being used as tools for irrational political motives,” he said, stressing that no country can deny the interdependence that global trade requires. Baradar urged Islamabad to guarantee that Afghan trade routes will not be blocked again if Pakistan wishes to reopen economic ties.

“Pakistan must provide firm guarantees that the routes will never be closed again under any circumstances,” he concluded.

Also Read: ‘Predictable Tactic’: MEA India Slams Pakistan For False Claim On Involvement In Islamabad Blast

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 4:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Afghanistan newsAfghanistan Pakistan tradehome-hero-pos-3pakistan newsTalibanWorld news

RELATED News

Bodies of Abducted Baloch Men Found With Torture Marks, Human Rights Groups Slam Pakistani Forces

Bangladesh Former PM Sheikh Hasina Faces ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Verdict, Army Deployed, Nationwide Protests Planned

Libya Boat Tragedy: 42 Migrants Missing Presumed Dead After Capsize, Only Seven Survive, Confirms UN

Israel Backs India After Deadly Delhi Blast: Israeli FM Gideon Saar offers condolences , Says ‘We Stand United Against Terror’

Is The $28 Billion Hemp Industry At Risk? What The Senate’s New Funding Bill Means For Delta-8 Fans

LATEST NEWS

Mysterious Red EcoSport SUV On Police Radar, Possible Link To Red Fort Blast Unnerves City

“Nanga Marunga”: Bengaluru Man’s Clash With Auto Driver Goes Viral, Sparks Migrant Row

NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast

‘Kyun’ By Tanmay Batra: The Soulful Pop Anthem That Turns Heartbreak Into A Beautifully Addictive Emotional Journey

Delhi Blast: Post-Mortem Reveals Severe Trauma, Internal Damage In Victims

Isha Koppikar on the Return of Suranga- Thrilled to See It Reach a New Audience on Prime Video

Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’

After Twinkle Khanna ‘Cheating’ Comment, Kajol Drops A Bomb: Says ‘Marriage Should Come With An Expiry Date’

Bihar Election 2025: BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos as Exit Polls Predict Grand NDA Victory

Geetanjali Mehlwal: The Creative Powerhouse Behind SonyLIV’s Hit Series Chamak

Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’
Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’
Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’
Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’

QUICK LINKS